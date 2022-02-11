Skip to main content
TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Fight to Stay Close but Jayhawks Come up with the Win

TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Fight to Stay Close but Jayhawks Come up with the Win

The Horned Frogs suffered another tough lost to the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend.

The Horned Frogs suffered another tough lost to the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend.

The Lady Frogs traveled to the Allen Fieldhouse to play the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday. The starters for the game for the Frogs were Tara Manumaleuga, Okako Adika, Michelle Berry, Kayla Mokwuah, and Lauren Heard. The Frogs defense held Kansas to 34-31 halftime score. There were 14 different lead changes in the game and seven ties. In the end the Frogs came up just a little short losing to the Jayhawks 75-60.

Heard led the team in points with 22 points and Berry also had nine points. Seniors Tara Manumaleuga and Aahliyah Jackson each had eights points. Jackson points came off the bench to help the Frogs.

TCU by the end the third quarter cut Kansas’ lead from to just a 1 point deficit 47-48. The Jayhawks were able to weather the Frogs rally and change the momentum by going on a scoring spree in the fourth quarter to win the game.

Next up: TCU faces another opponent with Iowa State at Schollmaier Arena. Tipoff is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

