    • November 18, 2021
    TCU Women's Basketball: TCU/Tulane takeaways
    Key points as TCU losses in Double OT thriller to Tulane.
    Well, the TCU Horned Frogs traveled to New Orleans to take on the Tulane Green Wave, but TCU could not weather the storm. TCU starters at Tulane were Okako Adika, Michelle Berry, Patricia Morris, Lauren Heard, and Aahliyah Jackson. The Horned Frogs fought hard to try come out with a win as they erased a 10-point halftime deficit and forced a pair of overtimes, but the Tulane Green Wave managed to escape as they knocked down a pair of key three-pointers in the final frame to earn a 88-78 win. The Horned Frogs put on a scoring clinic in the second half as they outscored the Green Wave  39-29 in the third and fourth quarters combined, but Tulane finally put the heatwave on ice with a 14-4 scoring advantage in the final overtime period.

    Although TCU was scoring at a high clip in the second half to try an get a victory, Tulane hit back-to-back three-pointers to open the second overtime period, forcing the Horned Frogs to play catch-up. Lauren Heard scored a pair of her team-high 23 points to get TCU back within four points and Aja Holmes followed with a bucket to pull within two points, down 80-78. Tulane scored the last eight points of the contest and held TCU scoreless for the remaining final 3:02.

    Some key facts moving forward was that this game showed how hard these ladies work as a unit, and they will not back down from any opponent. TCU fell to 18-24 all-time in overtime games and 2-2 all-time in double overtime.

    Freshman Paige Bradley drained a three-pointer at the 5:08 mark of the first quarter for her first collegiate bucket. She finished the game with five points. Tavy Diggs registered her first career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Lauren Heard scored 20+ points for the first time this season and for the 30th game in her career. Aja Holmes finished with 11 points, netting 10+ points for the fifth time in her career.

