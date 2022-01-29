TCU Women's Basketball: Preview at #25 Kansas State

The TCU women’s basketball team will be on the road, taking on #25 Kansas State in Big 12 Conference play this Saturday, Jan. 29, at Bramlage Coliseum. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Wildcats is set for 6:30 p.m. and the contest will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

Its been a rough go for these Horned Frogs as of lately after getting ran off the court against Texas, and then having to travel to West Virginia for a tough road loss. This team is struggling to find their identity. The players lost their groove and rhythm once they had to take a COVID protocol break. But, through all the negatives this team has been through, they still output positive.

Senior Yummy Morris has registered at least one blocked shot and one steal in the past five games for the Horned Frogs. She has totaled at least one blocked shot in seven of the past eight games. Morris has 11 blocked shots on the season, giving her 10+ blocked shots in all for seasons with the Frogs.

Super senior Lauren Heard continues to inch her way to the top of TCU’s all-time leading scorers list. Currently ranked No. 3 all-time with 1,840 career points, Heard is 52 points shy of Sandora Irvin’s total of 1,892 points and 135 points shy of TCU’s all-time leader Zahna Medley, who totaled 1,975 career points.

Heard, who already holds the all-time school record with 575 free throws made, currently ranks No. 5 all-time in Big 12 Conference history. She is 11 free throws shy of Jackie McFarland (Colorado, 2005-08) who totaled 586 career free throws.

Dating back to the 1999-2000 season, Heard ranks among the top-50 players in NCAA history with her 575 career free throws made. She is 25 free throws away from becoming just the 31st NCAA player in the past 23 seasons to register at least 600 free throws in a career.

The Horned Frogs are facing a tough Kansas State squad, and they are probably going against one of the best scorers in the country right now. As team the Wildcats average 70.5 points per game. Ayoka Lee is a huge part of the problem for the Horned Frogs coming up. Lee is one of the best scorers in the country. She averages 25.3 points per game. Lee aslo averages 10.9 rebounds a game, 3.4 blocks per game, and 1.4 steals per game. She leads her team in those four categories. The Wildcats' second leading scorer is Serena Sundell with 10.8 points per game. Lets see how the Horned Frogs plan against this one sided offense.

