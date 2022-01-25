TCU Women's Basketball: When Texas comes to town

The No. 15 Lady Longhorns came to Schollmaier Arena last Saturday and ended a two game home winning streak for the Frogs. The Horns won 68-47 adding another Big 12 conference win to their record.

The starters for the Frogs were once again Okako Adika, Michelle Berry, Aahliyah Jackson, Yummy Morris and Lauren Heard. Heard led the Frogs in scoring with 12 points, in rebounding with 7, and assists with 6. Morris was the second leading scorer with 11 points for the Horned Frogs. Aja Holmes drained two three pointers which led the frogs from behind the three point line. Aja finished the night with 8 points. Morris was able to get her ninth block of the season.

Texas bolted out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter and out scored the Horned Frogs 22-9 in the second quarter. TCU’s defense did attempt to stifle the Longhorns by only allowing them to shoot 45% from the field in the first half. The Frogs offense struggled only making 6 out of 18 from the field in the first half.

Next up for TCU is another tough road showdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Tipoff is Tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

