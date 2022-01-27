TCU Women's Basketball: The Frogs fall in Morgantown

The Lady Frogs traveled to Morgantown to play the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday. West Virginia won 66-54.

The starters for the third straight game for the Frogs were Okako Adika, Michelle Berry, Aahliyah Jackson, Yummy Morris and Lauren Heard. The Frogs defense again forces their opponents to turn the ball over. West Virginia had 18 turnovers and the offense was able to score 18 points off those turnovers. The offense committed 22 turnovers in return that led to 24 points for the Mountaineers.

Lauren Heard led the team in points with 17, and 15 of those points came in the second half. Heard also had a season best eight assists. Yummy Morris set a new season high with two blocked shots in the loss and has at least one block shot in the last five games.

TCU at one point in the third quarter cut West Virginia’s lead from a 19 point deficit to just a 9 point deficit. The Mountaineers were able to weather the Frogs rally and change the momentum by going on a scoring spree to win the game. Hopefully the Frogs can rebound back to a win in their next game. Go Frogs.

Next up for TCU is another road showdown with the Kansas State Wildcats. Tipoff is Saturday January 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

