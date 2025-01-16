Women's Basketball: #10 TCU Lights Up UCF with Three-Pointers in 90-81 Win
TCU beat UCF 90-81 on Tuesday night after TCU had a dominating 26-8 start in the first six minutes.
TCU Center Sedona Prince led the team in scoring with 27 points while having seven rebounds. Hailey Van Lith made a career-high of six three-point shots, accounting for nearly half of their 15 attempts. The Horned Frogs set a new Big 12 record with fifteen three-point shots made.
UCF had the game's leading scorer, guard Kaitlin Peterson, who scored thirty-three points. Outside of the first quarter, the Knights played a very close game in terms of points per quarter. In the fourth quarter, UCF outscored TCU 29-23.
TCU improved to 18-1 and 6-0 in Big 12 play. UCF is now 7-9 and is 0-6 in conference play.
The Horned Frogs play #23 Utah at 6:30 on Friday, and UCF plays Oklahoma State at 3:00 on Saturday.
Postgame Press Conferences
TCU Head Coach Mark Campbell, Center Sedona Prince, and Guard Ella Hamlin
UCF Head Coach Sytia Messer
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.