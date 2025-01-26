Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Baylor Players to Watch
The #25 Baylor Bears (16-4, 6-1) take on the #9 TCU Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1) on Sunday, January 26, at 2 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#5 Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
Guard from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Junior
The 6-foot-1 guard is one of the best driving threats in the conference. Known for her physicality, she relentlessly attacks the basket, forcing defenses to use significant defense trying to contain her. A skilled finisher in the paint, she also excels on the boards, leading her team in both scoring and rebounding. If TCU wants to stay competitive, they’ll need to minimize her impact early. Otherwise, her aggressive play style could lead to frequent trips to the foul line and disrupt the Frogs’ defensive rhythm.
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs's Season Statistics
Points
14.2
Rebounds
10.1
Assists
2.0
Field Goal %
51.7%
#21 Aaronette Vonleh
Center from West Linn, Oregon. Senior
The 6-foot-3 center faces a hard challenge in trying to contain Sedona Prince, who has been dominant this season. With a four-inch height disadvantage, Vonleh will have her hands full, but limiting Prince’s impact could provide the Bears with a crucial edge. Despite the tough matchup, Vonleh has been a key contributor to her team, ranking second in scoring. Her ability to shoot efficiently, particularly for a center, adds to her game and makes her a pivotal player in this matchup. Slowing down TCU’s star will require Vonleh’s best effort on both ends of the court.
Aaronette Vonleh's Season Statistics
Points
13.6
Rebounds
5.4
Assists
0.5
Field Goal %
60.2%
#11 Jada Walker
Guard from Richmond, Virginia. Senior
Jada Walker is one of the top point guards in the Big 12 and a standout player for her team. Leading the squad in both assists and steals, she’s a great two-way threat who can impact the game on both ends of the floor. She is also an elite shooter, especially from beyond the arc. Walker can take over a game if she finds a rhythm. The Horned Frogs will need to stay disciplined, limit her opportunities, and force her into mistakes. If they allow her to settle in, she can quickly become a game-changer.
Jada Walker's Season Statistics
Points
11.4
Rebounds
3.2
Assists
5.8
Field Goal %
44.3%
