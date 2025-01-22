Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Anna Gret Asi was on fire yesterday. She made 4 of her 7 3s and had 15 points, 2 steals and 4 assists. She also used her dribble and some patience to get to the rim when they started closing out on her, so she was much more than just a jump shooter. #GoPokes #OkState @annagret42 pic.twitter.com/WIiz1cNaKu