Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Key players from the Cowgirls to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Women's Basketball team on Wednesday

Nathan Cross

Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Anna Gret Asi (4) passes the ball beside Kansas Jayhawks guard S'Mya Nichols (12) during a women's BIG 12 basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Anna Gret Asi (4) passes the ball beside Kansas Jayhawks guard S'Mya Nichols (12) during a women's BIG 12 basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (15-3, 5-2) take on the #9 TCU Horned Frogs (19-1, 7-0) on Wednesday, January 22, at 6:30 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Oklahoma State team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#32 Stailee Heard

Guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Sophomore

The 5-foot-11 standout Stailee Heard has been the driving force for Oklahoma State this season. Heard leads the team in points, rebounds, and steals, showcasing her dominance on both ends of the court. She has been remarkably efficient, shooting at an elite level from all areas of the floor, whether it’s from beyond the arc or with her pull-up jumper. TCU will need to keep a close eye on Heard, as her game-changing abilities make her a constant threat.

Stailee Heard's Season Statistics

Points

15.4

Rebounds

8.2

Assists

2.4

Field Goal %

50.5%

#3 Micah Gray

Guard from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Junior

Micah Gray has been a key contributor for Oklahoma State this season, emerging as the team’s second-leading scorer and a reliable offensive option. Known for her quickness and ability to attack the basket, Gray is a solid playmaker who can create opportunities in the paint. Defensively, her speed allows her to effectively match up against fast guards, making her a valuable two-way player. TCU will need to contain Gray’s offensive rhythm because, if she and Stailee Heard get going, they could pose a significant challenge.

Micah Gray's Season Statistics

Points

14.7

Rebounds

2.8

Assists

1.9

Field Goal %

42.1%

#4 Anna Gret Asi

Guard from Tartu, Estonia. Senior

Anna Gret Asi, a former teammate of Madison Conner at Arizona, is a talented and highly skilled player who can impact the game in multiple ways. Asi excels as a ball handler and scorer, consistently creating opportunities for herself and her teammates. On the defensive end, she has proven her ability to play lockdown defense, capable of shutting down opponents at any position. To increase their chances in this matchup, Oklahoma State will look to Asi as a key contributor and strive to get her involved early.

Anna Gret Asi's Season Statistics

Points

12.6

Rebounds

2.2

Assists

2.9

Field Goal %

43.9%

Published
