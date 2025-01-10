Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe -Texas Tech Players to Watch
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-5, 1-3) take on the #11 TCU Horned Frogs (16-1, 4-0) on Saturday, January 11, at 6 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Texas Tech team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#3 Jasmine Shavers
Guard from Mesquite, Texas. Junior
The 6-foot-8 junior guard has been excellent for Texas Tech this season, showcasing her athleticism and impact on both ends of the court. Shavers leads the Red Raiders in scoring and steals, showing her importance to the team’s success. She is a highly skilled scorer, excelling in midrange shooting and driving to the basket with authority. To succeed in this matchup, TCU will need to keep her out of the paint and force her into difficult, low-percentage shots. Containing Shavers will be crucial to the Frogs' game plan.
Jasmine Shavers' Season Statistics
Points
14.9
Rebounds
3.7
Assists
1.8
Field Goal %
38.5%
#20 Bailey Maupin
Guard from Gruver, Texas. Junior
Bailey Maupin is another standout player for the Red Raiders, forming a strong duo alongside Shavers. Maupin is a well-rounded shooter, particularly excelling with midrange jump shots, and she demonstrates impressive composure when finishing in traffic. She is also a reliable defender, adding to her value on both ends of the floor. For TCU to increase their chances in this matchup, they will need to contain either Maupin, Shavers, or, ideally, both to disrupt the Red Raiders' offensive rhythm.
Bailey Maupin's Season Statistics
Points
13.8
Rebounds
2.8
Assists
2.4
Field Goal %
42.7%
