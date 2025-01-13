Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- UCF Players to Watch

Key players from the knights to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Women's Basketball team on Tuesday

Nathan Cross

UCF Knights guard Kaitlin Peterson (3) moves around Oklahoma Sooners forward Kiersten Johnson (5) during the second half of an NCAA Women's Basketball game at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-52.
UCF Knights guard Kaitlin Peterson (3) moves around Oklahoma Sooners forward Kiersten Johnson (5) during the second half of an NCAA Women's Basketball game at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-52. / Alonzo Adams/ for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The UCF Knights (7-8, 0-5) take on the #10 TCU Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-0) on Tuesday, January 14, at 6:30 pm CT. Here are some key players on the UCF team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#3 Kaitlin Peterson

Guard from Eufaula, Alabama. Senior

The 5-foot-9 senior guard stands out as one of the best players in the Big 12 and across the nation. Known for her scorer's mentality, Peterson combines lightning-quick speed with exceptional interior dominance. She excels at attacking the lane and finishing through contact, making her a constant threat in contested situations. On the defensive end, Peterson's quickness shines as she consistently generates critical steals for her team. Undoubtedly, she will be the player the Frogs must focus on containing.

Kaitlin Peterson Season Statistics

Points

20.8

Rebounds

2.0

Assists

2.0

Field Goal %

40.4

#21 Hannah Gusters

Center from Dallas, Texas. Senior

The 6-foot-5 senior center will play a pivotal role in attempting to slow down Sedona Prince. Gusters is a dependable presence in the paint. She contributes as a consistent scorer and excels at securing both offensive and defensive rebounds for the Knights. She was absent in the first matchup against the Horned Frogs, but her presence this time around is expected to help the Knights' efforts to contain the Frogs a little more effectively. While Prince may face a tougher challenge against a taller defender, her experience against opponents ensures she’ll be ready for the battle.

Hannah Gusters' Season Statistics

Points

12.8

Rebounds

6.8

Assists

1.1

Field Goal %

54.1%

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

Home/Basketball