Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- UCF Players to Watch
The UCF Knights (7-8, 0-5) take on the #10 TCU Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-0) on Tuesday, January 14, at 6:30 pm CT. Here are some key players on the UCF team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#3 Kaitlin Peterson
Guard from Eufaula, Alabama. Senior
The 5-foot-9 senior guard stands out as one of the best players in the Big 12 and across the nation. Known for her scorer's mentality, Peterson combines lightning-quick speed with exceptional interior dominance. She excels at attacking the lane and finishing through contact, making her a constant threat in contested situations. On the defensive end, Peterson's quickness shines as she consistently generates critical steals for her team. Undoubtedly, she will be the player the Frogs must focus on containing.
Kaitlin Peterson Season Statistics
Points
20.8
Rebounds
2.0
Assists
2.0
Field Goal %
40.4
#21 Hannah Gusters
Center from Dallas, Texas. Senior
The 6-foot-5 senior center will play a pivotal role in attempting to slow down Sedona Prince. Gusters is a dependable presence in the paint. She contributes as a consistent scorer and excels at securing both offensive and defensive rebounds for the Knights. She was absent in the first matchup against the Horned Frogs, but her presence this time around is expected to help the Knights' efforts to contain the Frogs a little more effectively. While Prince may face a tougher challenge against a taller defender, her experience against opponents ensures she’ll be ready for the battle.
Hannah Gusters' Season Statistics
Points
12.8
Rebounds
6.8
Assists
1.1
Field Goal %
54.1%
