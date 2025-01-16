Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Utah Players to Watch
The #23 Utah Utes (13-4, 4-2) take on the #10 TCU Horned Frogs (18-1, 6-0) on Friday, January 17, at 6:30 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Utah team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#5 Gianna Kneepkens
Guard from Duluth, Minnesota. Junior
The 6-foot guard is the Utes' leading scorer and one of the most prolific offensive threats on the team. She excels at shooting from beyond the arc, especially when given open looks, making her a constant perimeter threat. In addition to scoring, Kneepkens is a solid defender who consistently generates steals, adding value on both ends of the court. To disrupt Utah's offensive rhythm, TCU must prioritize limiting her opportunities from three-point range and contest every shot she takes.
Gianna Kneepkens' Season Statistics
Points
16.9
Rebounds
4.4
Assists
2.8
Field Goal %
48.6%
#21 Maye Toure
Forward from Athis-mons, France. Senior
The 6-foot-3 senior forward is a major piece of the Utes' lineup, impacting both ends of the floor. She leads the team in rebounds and blocks while ranking second in scoring, highlighting her all-around game. Toure excels at finishing around the rim and attacking the basket off the dribble, whether from the mid-post or the perimeter. The French forward also has a reliable three-point shot, making her a threat from virtually anywhere on the court. With her ability to contribute in critical moments, Toure is a player who can turn the tide for Utah. TCU must focus on limiting her effectiveness, particularly in the paint.
Maye Toure's Season Statistics
Points
13.4
Rebounds
6.3
Assists
1.2
Field Goal %
47.4%
#2 Ines Vieira
Guard from Madeira, Portugal. Senior
The 5-foot-6 guard may be undersized, but her court vision and playmaking ability make her a key asset for the Utes. She excels at creating opportunities for her teammates and distributing the ball effectively to set up open looks for her shooters. Her speed adds another asset to her game, allowing her to penetrate the defense and finish at the rim. Defensively, her quickness enables her to disrupt passing lanes and generate steals, making her a two-way threat. To disrupt Utah's rhythm, TCU must focus on slowing her down and preventing her from dictating the game's tempo.
Ines Vieira Season Statistics
Points
6.0
Rebounds
3.1
Assists
5.8
Field Goal %
40.2%
