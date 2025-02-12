Women's Basketball: TCU cruises by BYU 79-47
TCU had 29 points from the bench, and no player had played more than 30 minutes for the first time all season. TCU guard Madison Conner led the team in scoring with 14 points and shot four for 11 on three-point shots. Every player who had game minutes scored. TCU guard Hailey Van Lith scored 11 points and shot 4-8 from the field. TCU center Sedona Prince scored 13 points with seven rebounds and five blocks. TCU forward Natalie Mazurek saw her first game action since Dec. 29 in TCU’s 79-47 win over Brown.
TCU led by nineteen going into the fourth quarter and held BYU to four points in the last frame. The Horned Frogs had 23 assists, with four players having four or more. Van Lith is 40 assists away from breaking TCU's all-time single-season record.
The Horned Frogs broke their record for the largest margin of victory for an in-conference game in Schollmaier Arena. TCU has won 20 straight home games with 17 straight this season, which ties the single-season record.
TCU travels to Arizona for their next matchup on Sunday and BYU plays Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Postgame Press Conferences
TCU Head Coach Mark Campbell
TCU Players Una Jovanovic and Deasia Merrill
