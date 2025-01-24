Women's Basketball: TCU Loses Thriller against Oklahoma State
TCU lost to Oklahoma State 60-59, and the Frogs choked a 15-point lead away.
This was the Horned Frogs' first loss in the conference. TCU struggled with shooting. They shot 22 for 66, which is 33.3% and a season-low for the team. The Horned Frogs were 7 for 25 on three-point shots, which is 28.7%. These shooting struggles were evident in the second half when the offense stalled.
Shooting was particularly an issue for guard Hailey Van Lith, who was 5 for 13 and one for three from the three-point line. TCU Center Sedona Prince had her ninth double-double of the season and tied her record for most points with 22. This is her sixth straight game with 20-plus points, which ties the school's all-time record.
The Horned Frogs outrebounded the Cowgirls 51-41. TCU had more than double Oklahoma State's turnovers, with 12 to their five. The Cowgirls were held to their fewest points of the season going into halftime with 24.
Oklahoma State guard Stailee Heard led the team with 17 points. Cowgirls guard Jadyn Wooten had 14 points and four assists coming off the bench.
TCU plays #25 Baylor at home on Sunday, and Oklahoma State plays at Texas Tech on Saturday.
