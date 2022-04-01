Women's Basketball Final Four Preview

The 2022 ladies' Final Four is brimming with probably the most unmistakable stars in ladies' college basketball - South Carolina's Aliyah Boston; Stanford's Haley Jones; Louisville's Hailey Van Lith; and UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Yet, for as much as those champions certainly stand out for their double-double streaks, unbelievable flashy plays, or capacity to think of grip containers in key minutes, that probably won't be how Friday's public elimination rounds are won.

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville

Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Louisville Cardinals enter the Final Four with a 45.6 percent field goal rate, the 10th best in the nation. Is this since they run and score on the move? It very well may be. However, shooting 35.9 percent from three rate, which places them in the main 20 broadly, likewise makes a difference.

South Carolina Gamecocks rank 69th in the country in field objective rate, shooting 42.6 percent by and large. Their best shooting match-up in the competition arrived in an 80-50 frolic over Creighton, yet it's worth focusing on how incredible of a matchup that was for the Gamecocks. The Bluejays were modest, didn't make an adequate number of three-pointers, and weren't accustomed to playing against a group as physical as South Carolina.

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 5 UConn

Friday, April 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

The reigning champ, Stanford Cardinals, foul 16.1 times per game, which is 156th in the nation, as per Her Hoop Stats. The UConn Huskies foul multiple times per game, placing them in the best 10 percent. While this number could be changed due to the Big East being a meeting with less length than the Pac-12, Stanford's fouling rotates around one of their biggest keys to dominating this match: keeping the unimaginably foul-inclined Cameron Brink on the floor.

This will also be an issue for the Huskies because they go into the Final Four with one less post player in Dorka Juhasz, who broke her left wrist in their Elite Eight win against NC State. Against NC State, the posts staying in Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa consolidated for nine individual fouls.