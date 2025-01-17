Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week: The Conference's Best Travel for Important Tests
The Big 12 conference is currently fighting a battle with the Big Ten to see which conference is the second best in the country. Right now the SEC comfortably holds the title of best conference, but there is plenty of room to battle it out for second place.
One thing that the Big 12 has going for it is the fact that one of the primary national title contenders in the country resides in the conference. Iowa State is currently No. 2 in the country and has looked like one of the best teams for the last several weeks. Alongside them, Houston has also looked very sharp since conference play began.
This weekend, both of them will be put to the test in tough road games that will test their resolve. Additionally, one of the other biggest surprises in the conference will look to continue their hot start.
Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week
UCF vs. No. 10 Houston (Saturday, 12 p.m. EST)
The No. 10 Cougars are set to face the Knights in a pivotal Big 12 matchup on Saturday in Orlando. The Cougars, with a 13-3 record and an unblemished 5-0 mark in conference play, have been dominant defensively. Houston’s offense, led by LJ Cryer, who averages 14.3 points per game, has been efficient and averages around nine makes per game from 3-point range.
UCF enters the game with a 12-4 overall record and a 3-2 standing in the Big 12. The Knights have been formidable at home, sporting a 9-1 record, and are coming off a high-scoring win against Arizona State, where Keyshawn Hall exploded for 40 points. Hall, who averages 17.6 points, has been the centerpiece of UCF’s offense, which averages close to 80 points per game.
This matchup marks the first and only conference meeting of the season between these two teams. With UCF’s high-powered offense and Houston’s stifling defense, it sets the stage for a compelling battle. Both teams are looking to make a statement in the Big 12, making this clash a crucial one in the early conference race.
Texas Tech vs. Arizona (Saturday, 2 p.m. EST)
The Arizona Wildcats head to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in an important Big 12 contest on Saturday. Arizona, currently 11-5 overall and 5-1 in conference play, has been a force on the offensive glass, averaging 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, with Tobe Awaka contributing 2.9 of those. The Wildcats have been efficient offensively, making them a consistent scoring threat.
Texas Tech, with a 12-4 record and a 3-2 standing in the Big 12, has been strong at home, winning eight of their ten games in Lubbock. The Red Raiders excel offensively, averaging 83.9 points per game and maintaining a significant scoring margin over their opponents. Their shooting efficiency stands out, with a 50.5% field goal percentage, presenting a tough challenge for Arizona’s defense.
With Arizona’s strong rebounding and balanced scoring going up against Texas Tech’s potent offense and home-court advantage, this matchup promises to be a thrilling and closely contested battle, carrying major implications for both teams in the conference race.
West Virginia vs. No. 2 Iowa State (Saturday, 5 p.m. EST)
The No. 2 Cyclones will travel to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in a crucial Big 12 clash on Saturday. Iowa State, currently 15-1 and undefeated in Big 12 play at 6-0, comes off a dominant 74-57 win over Kansas, showcasing both their offensive firepower and defensive resilience.
The Cyclones are averaging 84.6 points per game and are among the best in the country at forcing turnovers. Keshon Gilbert has been a standout for Iowa State, contributing 15.5 points and 4.9 assists per game.
West Virginia enters the game with a 12-4 record and a 4-2 mark in conference play, performing strongly at home with just one loss on the year. Javon Small, who leads the Mountaineers with 19.4 points per game, has been a consistent offensive weapon for West Virginia. The Mountaineers are solid defensively and will provide a tough challenge as a road opponent.
With Iowa State’s undefeated Big 12 record and high-scoring offense going up against West Virginia’s tough defense, it promises to be an exciting game. Both teams are battling for position in the competitive Big 12, and the outcome will have significant implications for the conference standings.
