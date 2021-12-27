Football Bowl Season: Grab Your Popcorn; It's a Busy Week

It's the hap-happiest season of all. College Bowl Season began on December 17. There are 42 bowl games featuring 84 teams plus the National Championship Game.

We are about 1/3 the way through this year's bowl season. Fifteen games have been played, three have been canceled, one has a replacement team, and another is looking for a replacement team before it gets canceled. Buckle up, as the week ahead will be busy and could be quite bumpy.

The pandemic is raising its ugly head thanks to the surge of the omicron variant. Already the Hawaii Bowl, Military Bowl, and inaugural Fenway Bowl have been canceled. The Gator Bowl scrambled to bring in a 5-7 Rutgers team to replace Texas A&M. And now the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is scrambling as Miami (FL) is unable to play. This game will either find a replacement team or be canceled. If they're looking for another 5-7 team like Rutgers, they don't have to look outside the state of Texas. How about another trip to the Sun Bowl for the Frogs? It worked out pretty well last time!

The action begins Monday morning. Here's a quick look at the Quick Lane Bowl, Birmingham Bowl, First Responder Bowl, and Liberty Bowl:

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4)

Monday, December 27 [FuboTV, 10:00 a.m. CT, ESPN]

Ford Field, Detroit, MI; Line -Western Michigan -7; over/under - 56.5

Nevada opened at a 7.0 favorite, but after quarterback Carson Strong opted out of playing in anticipation of the NFL Draft, the line has swung to have Nevada be a 7.0 underdog. Plus Nevada's coach Jay Norvell left last week to take the helm at Mountain West rival Colorado State.

This will be the first time the two teams have met. Nevada is 7-11 in previous bowl games with their last appearance a victory last year in the Idaho Potato Bowl. Western Michigan, which will have a clear home-field advantage at this game, is 1-8 in previous bowls. Their last bowl victory was in 2015 in the Bahamas Bowl.

Military Bowl: Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5)

This game has been canceled due to Covid-19. It was scheduled for December 27.

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: #20 Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6)

Tuesday, December 28 [FuboTV, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN]

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL; Line Auburn -2.5; over/under 51.5

Both of these teams didn't expect this would be their postseason game, but here it is. This will be the seventh meeting between these two teams. Auburn holds a 5-1 series lead, but the two teams have not met since 1973.

Houston lost the AAC Championship to Cincinnati. They are one of six FBS teams who finished in the Top 15 in the nation in points per game (37.3) and total yards allowed by the opposing team (297.2 yards per game). The other schools that met this standard are Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati, and Coastal Carolina.

SERVPro First Responder Bowl: Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6)

Tuesday, December 28 [FuboTV, 2:15 p.m. CT, ESPN]

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX; Line - Louisville -1.5; over/under 55.5

This will be the first meeting for this particular battle of the birds (Falcons vs. Cardinals). Air Force is hoping for a 10-win season while Louisville is hoping for a winning season record. Air Force has won their last two bowl games. Louisville lost their only bowl appearance, the 2019 Music City Bowl, under coach Scott Satterfield.

Air Force depends on their running game and averages 342 yards per game on the ground, which for a team called "Air Force," this seems like it should be an oxymoron. Louisville's quarterback Malik Cunningham is a dual-threat. He passed for 18 touchdowns and only six interceptions. But he only needs 32 rushing yards to top 1,000 yards for the season and leads the AAC with 19 rushing touchdowns.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (7-5)

Tuesday, December 28 [FuboTV, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN]

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN; Line - Mississippi State - 9.5; over/under 58.5

Will Mike Leach get his money from Texas Tech? The storyline involves Lease and Texas Tech. There's not a whole lot of explanation needed here, but it's worth glossing over the beef here. Earlier this month, KillerFrogs listed this game as one of the five best bowl games you may not be thinking about.

KillerFrogs has written detailed previews of all Big 12 bowl games. Check out the detailed Liberty Bowl preview here.

Enjoy the next round of College Bowl Season! Additional bowl games will be previewed in future articles.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.