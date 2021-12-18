Football Bowl Season: Previewing Four of Saturday's Games

It's the hap-happiest season of all. College Bowl Season began on December 17. There are 42 bowl games featuring 84 teams plus the National Championship Game.

With one of the 42 games already played, there has already been an upset. Middle Tennessee State was a 10.5 underdog to Toledo yet they won the Bahamas Bowl 31-24.

There are six games on Saturday, December 18. The Boca Raton and New Mexico Bowls are the first two, and they are previewed here.

Here's a look at the other four games on tap for Saturday:

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: #13 BYU (10-2) vs UAB (8-4)

Saturday, December 18 [FuboTV, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC]

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA; Line: BYU -4.5; over/under - 54.5

BYU, a soon-to-be B12 school, had an outside chance at getting one of the coveted NY6 bowl games. They didn't. Instead, they get an early bowl game in Shreveport. The Cougars are playing in their 16th bowl game in the last 17 seasons. A win will give them back-to-back 11+ wins for the first time since 2006-07. A win could also have them finish in the AP Top 10, something that hasn't happed in Provo since 1996.

This is the first time the two programs will meet. UAB is playing in only their fifth bowl game. The Blazers have only beaten a nationally-ranked team three times in their entire history. Since UAB resumed playing football in 2017, they have won 42 games, which is the most of any Conference USA team in that span.

LendingTree Bowl: Liberty (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5)

Saturday, December 18 [FuboTV, 4:45 p.m. CT, ESPN]

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL; Line Liberty -9.5; over/under - 58.5

Eastern Michigan is going bowling for the 4th time under coach Chris Creighton, now in his 8th year. Prior to his arrival on campus, EMU had only made two bowl appearances in its history. The Eagles started out strong this season at 6-3, but went 1-2 for the last three, including a loss to in-state rival Central Michigan.

Hugh Freeze, now in his third season at Liberty, is 2-0 in bowl games and is looking to keep that streak going for the Flames. Liberty, like EMU, started out strong but struggled in the latter part of the season. After a 5-1 start, they only won two of their last six and went 0-3 to end the season.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)

Saturday, December 18 [FuboTV 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC]

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, LA; Line Oregon State -7; over/under - 67.5

Watch out for B.J. Baylor when Oregon State has the ball. The running back ran for 1,259 yards on 209 carries this season. He scored 13 touchdowns and averaged 6.03 yards per carry. As a team, the Beavers led the Pac-12 with 217.3 rushing yards per game. Oregon State is 5-1 this year when Baylor rushes for 100+ yards.

These two teams are meeting for the 4th time. Oregon State is 3-0 in previous meetings. They last met in 1998. Utah State has had quite the turnaround. Last year, in a shortened season due to the pandemic, the Aggies went 1-5 and were 11th in the Mountain West. This year, they are Mountain West Champions after beating a ranked San Diego State team in the championship game. This is their 9th bowl appearance in the last 11 years and their 15th appearance overall.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Marshall (7-5) vs. #23 Louisiana (12-1)

Saturday, December 18 [FuboTV, 8:15 p.m. CT, ESPN]

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA; Line - Louisiana -4; over/under 55.5

The Ragin' Cajuns lost their first game of the season to Texas. After that, they didn't look back and are on a 12-game winning streak, which is a program high. It was enough to get coach Billy Napier noticed during this year's coaching carousel. He was in the conversation for the job at TCU and ultimately made his way to Florida. A win for Louisiana will give them their first-ever 13-win season.

This is the first meeting between the two schools. Marshall is making their 17th bowl appearance. They come into this game with a 12-4 bowl game record. Their .750 bowl game winning percentage is the best in FBS among schools with at least seven bowl appearances. However, they are 0-2 in their last bowl games.

KillerFrogs earlier this week listed this game as one of the five best bowl games you may not be thinking about.

Enjoy the first Saturday of College Bowl Season! Additional bowl games will be previewed in future articles.

