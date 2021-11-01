Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Football Poll Watching: Week 10 - MSU, Notre Dame, Wake Forest on the Rise
    Football Poll Watching: Week 10 - MSU, Notre Dame, Wake Forest on the Rise

    The top four teams are unchanged, but there are plenty of changes in the rest of the rankings.
    Photo: © Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

    In the last set of polls before the initial CFP rankings, the top four teams held steady. After that, there was plenty of movement in the Top 10 since three previously ranked Top 10 teams lost last weekend.

    After beating #6 Michigan, Michigan State got a big jump, moving up to #5 in the AP Top 25. Notre Dame is also on the rise, moving up three spots in both polls and back to the Top 10. Wake Forest is now the ACC representative in the Top 10 as they remain one of only six teams still undefeated.

    The Big 10 East still has three teams in the Top 10, with huge matchups looming in the coming weeks. In the Big 12, Iowa State dropped out of the rankings after losing to West Virginia. Baylor and Oklahoma State are both rising and in the Top 15. 

    Here are highlights of both polls:

    AP Top 25

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Cincinnati

    3 - Alabama

    4 - Oklahoma

    5 - Michigan State, up 3

    6 - Ohio State, down 1

    7 - Oregon

    8 - Notre Dame, up 3

    9 - Michigan, down 3

    10 - Wake Forest, up 3

    11 - Oklahoma State, up 4

    13 - Texas A&M, up 1

    14 - Baylor, up 2

    16 - UTSA, up 7

    17 - BYU, up 8

    20 - Houston, was not ranked last week

    23 - SMU, down 4

    Dropped from rankings: Pittsburgh (#17), SDSU (#21),  Iowa State (#22)

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Iowa State (#35)

    USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Cincinnati

    3 - Alabama

    4 - Oklahoma

    5 - Ohio State

    6 - Michigan State, up 1

    7 - Oregon, up 1

    8 - Notre Dame, up 3

    9 - Wake Forest, up 4

    10 - Michigan, down 4

    11 - Oklahoma State, up 4

    12 - Texas A&M, up 2

    13 - Baylor, up 5

    18 - UTSA, up 4

    19 - Houston, was not ranked last week

    20 - BYU, was not ranked last week

    24 - SMU, down 8

    Dropped from rankings: SDSU (#20), Iowa State (#23)

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Iowa State (#38)

    George players celebrate in the end zone stands with fans after their victory over the Florida Gators Saturday in Jacksonville. The Florida Gators fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 34 to 7. Saturday, October 30, 2021.
