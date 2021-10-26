    • October 26, 2021
    Football Poll Watching: Week 9 - OSU, PSU Drop; Bama on the Rise

    © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    There's more shakeup in the Top 25 this week after a couple of Top 10 losses.
    Author:

    For a moment, all of college football had their eyes on Lawrence, Kansas last weekend. The Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas, and everyone wondered if this could be the upset of the season. OU prevailed with the win, but it was enough to drop them down to fourth in this week's rankings, allowing Alabama to move back in to the Top 3.

    Oklahoma State and Penn State, both in last week's Top 10 dropped allowing for more movement. Iowa State is back in the rankings after dropping out earlier in the season. Baylor, with a bye last week, was able to move up several spots. This gives the Big 12 four ranked teams. SMU is now 7-0 and rising in the ranks.

    The toughest division in any conference may be the Big Ten East, which has three teams in the Top 10. These teams start their head-to-head play this weekend, so expect more shake up next week.

    Here are highlights of both polls:

    AP Top 25

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Cincinnati

    3 - Alabama, up 1

    4 - Oklahoma, down 1

    5 - Ohio State

    6 - Michigan

    7 - Oregon, up 3

    8 - Michigan State, up 1

    9 - Iowa, up 2

    10 - Ole Miss, up 2

    14 - Texas A&M, up 3

    15 - Oklahoma State, down 7

    16 - Baylor, up 4

    19 - SMU, up 2

    22 - Iowa State, was not ranked last week

    23 - UTSA, up 1

    Dropped from rankings: NC State (#18), Purdue (#25)

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Texas (#33)

    USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Cincinnati, up 1

    3 - Alabama, up 1

    4 - Oklahoma, down 1

    5 - Ohio State

    6 - Michigan

    7 - Michigan State

    8 - Oregon, up 2

    9 - Ole Miss, up 3

    10 - Iowa, up 1

    14 - Texas A&M, up 3

    15 - Oklahoma State, down 6

    16 - SMU, up 3

    18 - Baylor, up 2

    22 - UTSA, up 3

    23 - Iowa State, was not ranked last week

    Dropped from rankings: Clemson (#24)

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Texas (#38)

