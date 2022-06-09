TCU Football: Start Times Announced For First Two Games

Eighty-two days. That’s all that’s left before the TCU football team kicks off the Sonny Dykes era.

The baseball season came to an end last weekend for the Horned Frogs. There is still baseball to watch for a couple more weeks, but sadly, without TCU. Only one team is still participating in the 2021-22 academic year competition, and that’s Track & Field, with several participants in this week's NCAA Championships.

We will soon be in the dog days of summer with no college sports, no NBA, no NHL – just MLB. The good news, though, is late last month, the Big 12, along with ESPN and Fox, announced the starting times and TV networks of several football games for the upcoming season.

TCU will open the season in Boulder, Colorado, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes. That game will be on Friday, September 2. Kickoff is slated for 9 p.m. CT on ESPN. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Colorado will play at Amon G. Carter Stadium in 2023.

TCU will have its home opener against Tarleton State University the following week. That game will be on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Horned Frogs have an early-season bye week on September 17 and will then play at SMU on Saturday, September 24. That kickoff time has yet to be announced.

In addition to the two TCU games, the Big 12, ESPN, and Fox announced these start times and networks (all times are CT):

Thursday, September 1

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (FS1), 6:00 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh (ESPN), 6:00 p.m.

Friday, September 2

Tennessee Tech at Kansas (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 3

Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State (Big 12 Now), 1:00 p.m.

UTEP at Oklahoma (FOX), 2:30 p.m.

Albany at Baylor (Big 12 Now), 6:00 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas State (Big 12 Now), 6:00 p.m.

Louisiana Monroe at Texas (Longhorn Network), 7:00 p.m.

Murray State at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

Alabama at Texas (FOX), 11:00 a.m.

Missouri at Kansas State (ESPN2), 11:00 a.m.

Houston at Texas Tech (FS1), 3:00 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa (Big Ten Network), 3:00 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia (Big 12 Now), 5:00 p.m.

Kent State at Oklahoma (SoonerVision on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m.

Arizona State at Oklahoma State (ESPN2), 6:30 p.m.

Baylor at BYU (ESPN), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

Oklahoma at Nebraska (FOX), 11:00 a.m.

Texas State at Baylor (FS1), 11:00 a.m.

Towson at West Virginia (Big 12 Now), 12:00 p.m.

Ohio at Iowa State (Big 12 Now), 1:00 p.m.

Tulane at Kansas State (Big 12 Now), 2:00 p.m.

Kansas at Houston (ESPNU), 3:00 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now), 6:00 p.m.

Texas Tech at NC State (ESPN2), 6:00 p.m.

UTSA at Texas (Longhorn Network), 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech (ESPN), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 8

Oklahoma vs. Texas (ABC), Time TBD

Thursday, October 13

Baylor at West Virginia (FS1), 6:00 p.m.

