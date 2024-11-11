Big 12 Bowl Projections After Week 11
The Big 12 has a long list of teams who may qualify for the postseason in 2024, and some teams who may miss the cut.
The champion of the conference will get an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, but there may not be any other teams from the Big 12 that make the 12-team field. Here is a bowl prediction for every Big 12 team that is likely to make the postseason.
Bowl-Eligible Teams:
BYU: The Cougars barely escaped with a victory over Utah to remain undefeated. They are the Big 12’s last chance at having an undefeated conference champion represent the conference in the playoffs. They could also get the No. 3 seed if they finish the season without a loss since Miami suffered its first loss on Saturday to Georgia Tech.
Iowa State: The Cyclones just lost their second consecutive game after starting the season 7-0. Their only chance to make the playoffs now is to win the conference. Assuming that does not happen, the Cyclones will play in the Valero Alamo Bowl agaisnt Washington State.
Colorado: The Buffaloes have looked like one of the best teams in the conference for the last several weeks. They just picked up a huge victory over Texas Tech and are now in second place in the conference standings at 5-1. If the Buffaloes lose to BYU and miss the playoffs, they will go to the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl agaisnt Missouri. This would be an exciting matchup against a good SEC program, assuming Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter do not opt out of the game.
Kansas State: The Wildcats are coming off a bye week since their disappointing loss to Houston. They can look forward to a match-up with an SEC program like Arkansas in the Texas Bowl.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders lost a tough game to Colorado. A win over the Buffaloes would have helped the Red Raiders improve their bowl game prospects. They will head to Alabama for the Birmingham Bowl against NC State.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils are coming off of a victory over UCF and are now 7-2 on the season. Their bowl prospects are continuing to improve with each win. They will face Clemson in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl.
TCU: The Frogs have made it to six wins after convincingly defeating Oklahoma State. They will be headed to the Independence Bowl agaisnt Army. The Black Knights are currently still undefeated and would be a huge challenge for the Frogs.
5-Win Teams:
West Virginia: The Mountaineers are now 5–4 after a victory over Cincinnati. If they can win one more game, they will earn a matchup with Michigan State in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats are still one victory away from reaching a bowl game. Once they pick up their final victory needed for bowl eligibility, they will find travel to Memphis, Tennessee to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl agaisnt Vanderbilt.
Baylor: The Bears were on a bye last week and still sit at five wins. Once they get their sixth win, they will face Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Hurricanes are out of the playoffs for now after losing to Georgia Tech.
Four-Win teams:
UCF, Utah, and Houston:
These teams currently only have four wins. They will receive a bowl projection when they earn their sixth victory.
Bowl-Ineligible: Oklahoma State
The Cowboys are now 0-7 in conference play and 3-7 overall. They will not qualify for a bowl game this year.
