Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff Prediction: Week 10
The Big 12 is still in a great position to have an undefeated champion and lock up a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff.
BYU improved to 8-0 while Iowa State is still 7-0 after enjoying a bye week. These two teams are still on a collision course to play against each other in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington. BYU just defeated UCF 37-24 for a drama-free victory after their dramatic Oklahoma State win. The Cougars and Cyclones are both in a great spot if they keep winning. The only thing standing in their way could be Kansas State crashing the party by beating Iowa State in the season finale. But for now, these two teams look like the best.
Big 12 Title Prediction: Iowa State vs. BYU
The Cougars and Cyclones have both demonstrated the ability to secure victories in close games throughout the 2024 season. If they want to make it to the championship game, both teams will likely need to continue winning close games for the remainder of the season.
BYU still looks like the stronger team at this point in the season, so the prediction of them taking home the conference title has not changed either. The Cougars will secure a top-four seed in the playoffs.
Playoff Field Prediction: The Top Four
1. Oregon
Oregon continued its absolute domination of every opponent it plays with a convincing victory over Illinois this past weekend. The Ducks are the undisputed best team in the country right now.
2. Georgia
After earning a huge victory over Texas, Georgia enjoyed a bye week ahead of a big rivalry game with Florida. The Bulldogs have been improving seemingly every week.
3. Clemson
Clemson was on a bye this week as well. The Tigers have looked like a more dominant team than Miami for most of the season. That is why they are in the top four instead of the Hurricanes. They look like they are poised to win the ACC.
4. BYU
Clemson’s victory over Miami in the ACC championship game would likely give them an edge over the undefeated Big 12 champion BYU, even if the Cougars are undefeated. BYU might not be thrilled about being jumped by a one-loss team, but since they are receiving a first-round bye, they probably won’t mind.
The Rest of the Field:
5. Miami
6. Texas A&M
7. Ohio State
8. Notre Dame
9. Tennessee
10. Iowa State
11. Texas
12. Boise State
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.