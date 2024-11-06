Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff Prediction: Week 11
The Big 12’s chances to get two teams into the College Football Playoffs took a huge hit when Iowa State lost its first game of the season to Texas Tech on Saturday.
Meanwhile, BYU had a week off and is still 8-0 and in a great position to secure a top-four seed in the playoffs. Another Big 12 team also suffered an important loss on Saturday when Kansas State was defeated by Houston 24–14. It's becoming increasingly likely that the Big 12 will only have one team in the field of 12. But who will it be?
Big 12 Title Prediction: Iowa State vs. BYU
BYU and Iowa State still look like the two best teams in the conference and appear likely to face each other in Arlington for a chance at a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The Cougars have demonstrated an ability to win close games and always make the clutch plays that are needed down the stretch. BYU still looks like the strongest pick to represent the conference in the playoffs and will win the Big 12.
Playoff Field Prediction: The Top Four
1. Oregon
The Ducks passed their last major test of the regular season with flying colors when they destroyed Michigan on the road. Oregon’s last three games all look very winnable, and the Ducks are essentially guaranteed a playoff spot even if they lose the Big Ten Championship.
2. Georgia
The Bulldogs did not look like one of the best teams in the country on Saturday against Florida. If Gators quarterback D.J. Lagway did not get injured, there is a strong chance that Florida would have beaten Georgia. However, the Bulldogs are still in a good position to win the SEC if they can clean up their act when it matters most.
3. Miami
Clemson was previously on this list as a projected top-four seed, but after an embarrassing home loss to Louisville, they are out of the playoff conversation. Meanwhile, Miami continues to win and Cam Ward continues to look like the best player in the country.
4. BYU
BYU is only ranked No. 9 in the initial CFP ranking, but they do not have to worry about that too much. All they have to do is win, and they will be in as a top-four seed.
The Rest of the Field:
5. Penn State
6. Ohio State
7. Indiana
8. Tennessee
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. LSU
12. Boise State
