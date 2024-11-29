Big 12 Football Game of the Week: No. 18 Iowa State vs. No. 24 Kansas State
It's Farmageddon time! The stage is set for a thrilling finale in Ames on Saturday night as No. 18 Iowa State faces No. 24 Kansas State, with a potential trip to the Big 12 Championship game on the line.
For the Cyclones, the stakes are monumental. A win likely secures their place in the conference title game next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but it would also mark the program’s first-ever 10-win regular season in 133 years of football.
Coming into the matchup at 9-2 overall and 6-2 in Big 12 play, Iowa State has one of the best chances of making the championship game, according to conference projections. Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell, however, is focused on keeping his team locked in on what they can control.
“We just need to worry about ourselves,” Campbell said, downplaying the many different scenarios that could play out in the final weekend of the regular season.
Standing in Iowa State’s way is a tough Kansas State squad sitting at 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the conference. While the Wildcats’ championship hopes have dwindled, they’ll come to Ames looking to play spoiler. Kansas State has been led by a balanced offense and a physical defense, and the Cyclones will need to be at their best to knock them off.
A victory for Iowa State would likely set up a showdown against Arizona State for the Big 12 title, assuming the Sun Devils win their rivalry game against Arizona. But before dreaming of championships, the Cyclones have to take care of business on Saturday. The historic implications add another layer of significance, as Iowa State aims to set a new standard with its first 10-win regular season.
With so much on the line, Jack Trice Stadium will be electric as the Cyclones look to make history and extend their season into championship weekend.
