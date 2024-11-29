Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 14 - Sun Devils Rise Into First Place
There's a new team at the top of this week's Big 12 Football Power Rankings. After the chaos in Week 13, there are now four teams at the top of the standings and five more right behind. Arizona State, for the first time this season, is now the top team, as voted by our panel.
This week, our panel placed Arizona State in the top spot. The Sun Devils debuted this season in Week 3 at No. 8 and fell as low as No. 12 in Week 6 before slowly inching their way to the top spot. ASU is the fifth team this season to hold the top spot: Utah (Weeks 3-5), Iowa State (Weeks 6-10), BYU (Weeks 11-12), and Colorado (Week 13).
Oklahoma State, who has yet to win a conference game, remains at the bottom. What a crazy season. In July, the top five in the conference were predicted to be Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Arizona. Now, with one week to play, three of those teams - Arizona, Utah, and Oklahoma State - sit at the bottom of this week's power rankings. Kansas, after a rollercoaster season sits in the middle of the pack at No. 9 after that win over BYU. Only Kansas State remains in the Top Five,
No team moved more than two spots this week. Arizona State, Iowa State, and Kansas all moved up two spots while BYU and Colorado both fell two spots. Texas Tech and West Virginia each dropped one spot. Arizona, Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCF, and Utah all remained in the same spot where they were in Week 13.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (16)
- Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff.
- One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (22)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2024 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 14
Here are our Week 14 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing all 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, we still have a lot of football to play to determine who makes it to Arlington and then ultimately into the playoffs.
Week 14 Power Rankings Highlights
- Arizona State, for the first time this season, is the No. 1 team.
- Colorado, Iowa State, and Kansas State also received first-place votes.
- Oklahoma State, 0-8 in conference play, is, again, in last place this week.
- Houston and Utah also received last-place votes.
- This week, five teams had seven or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking, compared to eight teams in recent weeks. These teams are Iowa State (7), BYU (12), Kansas (7), Cincinnati (7), and Houston (7).
- BYU (high No. 2; low No. 14) had the highest fluctuation (12).
- Oklahoma State, TCU, and Utah had the lowest fluctuations (3) between their highest and lowest rankings.
- Over the 12 weeks that we've done these rankings, Oklahoma State and Utah have had the biggest swings; Both are down 14 spots from their high spot in Week 3 to the bottom two spots in Week 14.
16. Oklahoma State (3-8, 0-8)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Texas Tech 48-56
This Week: at Colorado
15. Utah (4-7, 1-7)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #15
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 28-31
This Week: at UCF
14. Arizona (4-7, 2-6)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #14
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at TCU 28-49
This Week: vs. Arizona State
13. Houston (4-7, 3-5)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #13
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Baylor 10-20
This Week: at BYU
12. UCF (4-7, 2-6)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #12
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at West Virginia 21-31
This Week: vs. Utah
11. Cincinnati (5-6, 3-5)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #11
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost at Kansas State 15-41
This Week: vs. TCU
10. West Virginia (6-5, 5-3)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #9
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat UCF 31-21
This Week: at Texas Tech
9. Texas Tech (7-4, 5-3)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #8
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 56-28
This Week: vs. West Virginia
8. Kansas (5-6, 4-4)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #10
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat Colorado 37-21
This Week: at Baylor
7. TCU (7-4, 5-3)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #7
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Arizona 49-28
This Week: vs. Cincinnati
6. Baylor (7-4, 5-3)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Houston 20-10
This Week: vs. Kansas
5. #24 Kansas State (8-3, 5-3)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #5
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 41-15
This Week: at Iowa State
4. #19 BYU (9-2, 6-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Lost at Arizona State 23-28
This Week: vs. Houston
3. #25 Colorado (8-3, 6-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #1
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Lost at Kansas 21-37
This Week: vs. Oklahoma State
2. #18 Iowa State (9-2, 6-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Utah 31-28
This Week: vs. Kansas State
1. #16 Arizona State (9-2, 6-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #3
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat BYU 28-23
This Week: at Arizona
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
* Bowl Eligible
# Not eligible for a bowl game
