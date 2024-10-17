Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 8 - Texas Tech Moving Up
This week's football power rankings are more stable than they have been in recent weeks. There was no change in the top three; seven teams did not change positions week-over-week, and the bottom three teams did not change.
Once again, this week, multiple teams (three) received first-place votes, and five teams received last-place votes. That means that 50% of the teams in the league have either received a first- or last-place vote.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (16)
- Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff.
- One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (22)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2024 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 8
Here are our Week 8 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing all 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that no team has a solid grasp on the top spot and that the middle of the pack is one bunched-up group of teams.
Week 8 Power Rankings Highlights
- Iowa State remains the top team in the league.
- BYU and Kansas State also received first-place votes.
- The top three spots did not change week-over-week.
- Texas Tech is now at No. 4, their highest spot so far this season.
- Kansas, for the second consecutive week, remains in last place.
- Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and TCU all received last-place votes.
- Eight teams, down from ten last week, had seven or eight spots between their highest ranking and lowest ranking. These teams are Arizona, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCF, and Utah.
- Iowa State had the lowest fluctuation between its highest (No. 1) and lowest (No. 3) ranking.
- Utah had the biggest movement this week, dropping five spots. Arizona State and Cincinnati had the highest jumps, both moving up four spots.
- Seven teams did not change positions week over week, while the other six teams moved up or down one or two spots.
- Over the six weeks we've done these rankings, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech have the biggest swings in their rankings; OSU is down 11 spots (was No. 2 in Week 3 and is now No. 13), while Texas Tech is up 11 spots (was No. 15 in Week 3 and is now No. 4).
16. Kansas (1-5, 0-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Houston
15. Baylor (2-4, 0-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #15
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Texas Tech
14. Houston (2-4, 1-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #14
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Kansas
13. Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #12
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at BYU
12. TCU (3-3, 1-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #13
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Utah
11. UCF (3-3, 1-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Cincinnati 13-19
This Week: at Iowa State
10. Arizona (3-3, 1-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at BYU 19-41
This Week: vs. Colorado
9. Utah (4-2, 1-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at Arizona State 19-27
This Week: vs. TCU
8. West Virginia (3-3, 2-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 16-28
This Week: vs. Kansas State
7. Cincinnati (4-2, 2-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #11
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat UCF 19-13
This Week: vs. Arizona State
6. Colorado (4-2, 2-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost to Kansas State 28-31
This Week: at Arizona
5. Arizona State (5-1, 2-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #9
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Utah 27-19
This Week: at Cincinnati
4. Texas Tech (5-1, 3-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #5
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Baylor
3. #17 Kansas State (5-1, 2-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Colorado 31-28
This Week: at West Virginia
2. #13 BYU (6-0, 3-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Arizona 41-19
This Week: vs. Oklahoma State
1. #9 Iowa State (6-0, 3-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat West Virginia 28-16
This Week: vs. UCF
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
