Big 12 Football: Ranking the Top-5 Quarterbacks in the Big 12
The Big 12 is home to some of the most elite offenses in college football, and as we approach the season's final stretch, a clear picture of the conference's top quarterbacks is beginning to emerge. While narrowing down the list is challenging, given the depth of talent across the Big 12, I’ve put together my educated take on the five quarterbacks who have truly stood out this season based on their results and statistics.
I realize my rankings may spark some debate, but that’s part of the fun—I'm always up for hearing different opinions! At the end of the day, the quarterback is the leader of the offense, and these five have consistently proven they can lead their teams and make an impact. Here are my top five Big 12 quarterbacks who have impressed the most this season.
1. Shedeur Sanders- Colorado
Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is arguably the most NFL-ready quarterback in the Big 12. Standing at 6'2" and 215 pounds, Sanders has showcased his natural talent and taken a significant leap forward this season. His outstanding play has kept his team in serious contention for the Big 12 Championship. Known for his powerful arm, Sanders can make challenging throws with accuracy and velocity. His quick processing speed and smart decision-making make him particularly effective at reading defenses and finding the open man. Sanders is also mobile, difficult to sack, and remains composed under pressure, showing impressive poise in the pocket. His connection with star receiver Travis Hunter has become one of the most formidable duos in college football, adding to his already high-impact performance. Sanders is currently ranked fourth in the Big 12 in quarterback ratings and second in passing yards. On a national level, he holds the eighth spot in total passing yards. With a competitive fire and a dedication to the game, Sanders lives and breathes football. Given his skill set, intangibles, and relentless drive, he’s well-positioned to be a high draft pick and an instant asset to an NFL team.
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2,591- 2nd
21- T1st
6- T3rd
74.2- 4th
2. Avery Johnson- Kansas State
Kansas State sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson has quickly become one of the most well-known players in the Big 12. After playing a supporting role in Kansas State's offense last season, Johnson has truly come into his own this year. Although his stats may not mirror those of some of the top passers in the conference, his talent and impact on the Wildcats’ success are undeniable. Despite his youth, Johnson has displayed impressive playmaking abilities, extending plays with his legs and making tough throws under pressure. As one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the conference, he poses a constant threat on the ground, using his speed and agility to keep defenses on their toes. Johnson’s quickness and knack for placing the ball where his receivers can make plays have made him a dangerous dual threat. Though his passing yardage may trail that of some of his Big 12 counterparts, Johnson also shines through in his rushing game, which complements his passing skill set. His football IQ gives him a veteran’s presence on the field, and he is already making a mark in the Big 12. Johnson’s future is bright, and he’s only just getting started.
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
1,892- T10th
17- T4th
7- T4th
70.9- 7th
3. Jake Retzlaff- BYU
Jake Retzlaff has earned his place on this list without question. His performance this season has been nothing short of impressive. Coming into a BYU quarterback room filled with uncertainty, Retzlaff quickly seized the opportunity and has made a significant impact, leading the Cougars to an undefeated season so far and keeping them in contention for a potential College Football Playoff berth. Retzlaff’s smart decision-making and careful ball management have helped him create opportunities for his team while avoiding costly mistakes. Not only does he display a sharp football knowledge, but also adds a dual-threat element to BYU’s offense, making plays with his legs when necessary. The Junior provides leadership for this program, propelling the Cougars forward in a remarkable season. . Don’t overlook Jake Retzlaff; he’s shown that he’s the real deal, and BYU’s success this season speaks volumes about his impact.
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
1,872- 8th
18- 3rd
7- T4th
69.0- 8th
4. Josh Hoover- TCU
Josh Hoover has emerged as the most improved quarterback in the Big 12, fueling TCU's offense with impressive performances this season. Known for his strong arm, Hoover has consistently delivered accurate deep throws to his talented receiving corps, showcasing his natural talent. His ability to extend plays with his legs has added another dimension to his game, and this season, he has demonstrated smarter decision-making, establishing himself as a dependable playmaker. Despite TCU’s struggles, Hoover has been a bright spot and is certainly not a reason for the team’s challenges. His leadership has been instrumental for the Horned Frogs, and if he continues on this trajectory, he’ll likely finish among TCU’s all-time passing leaders. Currently, Hoover ranks at the top of the Big 12 in total passing yards and sits third nationally, trailing only Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward. His growth and achievements this season are super impressive, solidifying his place as one of the Big 12's standout quarterbacks.
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2,947- 1st
21- T1st
8- T5th
74.0- 5th
5. Rocco Becht- Iowa State
Iowa State’s sophomore quarterback, Rocco Becht, has a story similar to that of Avery Johnson and has made a substantial impact this season. His impressive play has kept Iowa State right in the mix for the Big 12 title, earning him a well-deserved spot on this list. While his stats may not top the conference, Becht’s leadership and relentless drive make him a valuable asset to the Cyclones. Becht is careful with the football, making smart decisions and keeping his team in play. His football knowledge is evident in his ability to move the ball down the field and find ways to score through precise throws or picking up yards on his own. As the heart and soul of this team, Becht’s work ethic and determination are clear in his performance, and he’s already establishing himself as a leader to watch in the Big 12.
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2,011- 7th
13- T6th
6- T3rd
64.6- 10th
