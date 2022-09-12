Big 12 Football Week 2: Texas Takes Bama To The Wire

You certainly can’t say that Week 2 was a bunch of boring nonconference games. It was a full moon, which had to explain all the crazy things happening in college football, including three overtime games among the Big 12 teams.

The early games Saturday included the anticipated matchup of No. 1 Alabama traveling to take on Texas in Austin in a game that was not decided until the last ten seconds. Iowa State traveled to their intrastate rival for the CyHawk game and came out with the win. Oklahoma scored late in the second quarter to take a 7-3 lead at halftime over their Group of Five opponent. Kansas went into Morgantown and got the win in double overtime. And another double-overtime game took place in Provo in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared, plus some of the key results in the Top 25:

Texas (1-1, 0-0) vs. #1 Alabama (2-0, 0-0)

Alabama wins 20-19

Alabama was a 20-point favorite coming into this game. But instead of the blowout that perhaps was anticipated, this game was anything but that. Texas could have had the win. Had either a missed field goal in the first half or a called-off safety in the second half gone the other way, Texas would have had the win. Even with those two events, it still took a field goal by Alabama with 0:10 remaining to take the lead. Alabama had 15 penalties for 100 yards in one of the worst games for Bama in years. Texas’ defense was on fire all game. Game announcers certainly were praising Gary Patterson for his work on the Longhorns’ defense.

Kansas State (2-0, 0-0) vs. Missouri (1-1, 0-0)

Kansas State wins 40-12

The two teams met for the 98th time in their history but for the first time in 11 years. Many in Manhattan had this date circled in this border-state rivalry. Deuce Vaughn had an incredible game on the ground, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Adrian Martinez threw for 101 yards and also ran for a touchdown. Not to be outdone, the Wildcats’ defense picked off the Tigers on four straight second-half possessions.

Iowa State (2-0, 0-0) at Iowa (1-1, 0-0)

Iowa State wins 10-7

It was the CyHawk game – the intrastate rivalry game. Usually, this game is an exciting one to watch. Not this one. Last week, Iowa struggled to do anything offensively against South Dakota State, scoring only seven points in the hardest way possible (one field goal and two safeties). The lack of offense was on display again in the CyHawk game. It took a 21-play, 99-yard, 11 minutes and 49 seconds drive that started late in the 3rd quarter for Iowa State to finally get the go-ahead and the game-winning touchdown with an 8-yard pass to Xavier Hutchinson.

Texas Tech (2-0, 0-0) vs. #25 Houston (1-1, 0-0)

Texas Tech wins 33-30 (2OT)

Saturday, there were two games featuring future Big 12 teams playing a Big 12 team, with both going to double overtime. In the first one, it was Houston traveling to Lubbock. Houston was down 17-3 at the half. The fourth quarter on this one was just crazy, which seemed to be a theme across the country on Saturday. Tech’s Donovan Smith threw an interception with under two minutes to play, leading Houston to kick the go-ahead field goal with 0:37 remaining. Tech was able to take the last drive and tie the game with a field goal with 0:03 remaining, sending the game to overtime. Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime. Houston went on offense first and got the field goal in the second. On Tech’s possession, Smith was able to scramble for a 9-yard touchdown for the win.

West Virginia (0-2, 0-1) vs. Kansas (2-0, 1-0)

Kansas wins 55-42 (OT)

Yes, you read that correctly. Kansas went into Morgantown and got a win in the first Big 12 conference game of the season. Kansas has now won the first two games of the season, something the Jayhawks have not done since 2011. West Virginia scored in the game’s first minute with a 59-yard pass from JT Daniels to Sam James. The Mountaineers had a lead throughout the first half. Kansas tied the game early in the third and went ahead with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter. Kansas would then build an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. WVU got a field goal with 4:08 remaining, then made a touchdown with 0:38 left. The 2-point conversion was good, sending the game to overtime. In the overtime, Kansas was up first and scored a touchdown. West Virginia needed a touchdown to keep the game going. Instead, Daniels through an 86-yard pick-six to Cobee Bryant for the walk-off win for the Jayhawks.

#7 Oklahoma (2-0, 0-0) vs. Kent State (0-2, 0-0)

Oklahoma wins 33-3

A September home game against a team from the MAC should not have been a concern for a Top Ten Sooners team. But the first half was anything but a cakewalk in Norman. Neither team got on the board in the first quarter. Kent State scored first with a field goal early in the second. Oklahoma finally got on the board with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel to Marvin Mims with 0:31 left in the half. That was the spark the Sooners needed as they shut out Kent State in the second half and added three touchdowns and a field goal in the third quarter. Oklahoma got an added safety early in the fourth for their final score of the night.

#11 Oklahoma State (2-0, 0-0) vs. Arizona State (1-1, 0-0)

Oklahoma State wins 34-17

In yet another Week 2 Power Five matchup, Oklahoma State had no problem when the Sun Devils came into Stillwater. The Pokes essentially put the game away in the second quarter when they scored 17 points to take a 17-3 lead into the half. Spencer Sanders threw 21 of 38 for 268 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 54 yards, including a touchdown. Dominic Richardson ran for 131 yards on 27 carries, including a touchdown.

TCU (2-0, 0-0) vs. Tarleton State (1-1, 0-0)

TCU wins 59-17

Sonny Dykes got his second win of the season, becoming the first coach at TCU to win their first two games as a head coach there since Dutch Meyer did it in 1934. Max Duggan had a career-high night, completing 23-of-29 attempts with no interceptions for 390 yards and five touchdowns. The Frogs played 88 different players in the game, the first ever between the two teams located only 77 miles from each other.

#9 Baylor (2-0, 0-0) at #21 BYU (2-0)

BYU wins 26-20 (2OT)

The second game featuring a future conference foe playing a Big 12 team in a nonconference game was another crazy game under the full moon. BYU got the first points with a first quarter field goal, and the Cougars took a 10-6 lead into the half. The third quarter was a back-and-forth game, and early in the fourth, Baylor would tie it 20-20, which would be the score at the end of regulation. The day’s craziness continued in the first overtime when both teams missed field goals. The full moon was having a heyday! BYU got the touchdown in the second overtime and failed on the required two-point attempt. No worries, though, as the Cougars held the Bears on their possession and got the win.

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#6 Texas A&M (1-1) vs. Appalachian State (1-1)

Appalachian State wins 17-14

#8 Notre Dame (0-2) vs. Marshall (2-0)

Marshall wins 26-21

#12 Florida (1-1) vs. #20 Kentucky (2-0)

Kentucky wins 26-16

#17 Pittsburgh (1-1) vs. #24 Tennessee (2-0(

Tennessee wins 34-27

#19 Wisconsin (1-1) vs. Washington State (2-0)

Washington State wins 17-14

