Big 12 Football Week 6: Texas Dominates Showdown; TCU, OSU Remain Undefeated

Week 6 of the college football season gave us four Big 12 conference games – three of which were close thrillers, and another was a complete blowout. In the battle of unbeaten teams, TCU beat Kansas by a touchdown. In Farmageddon, Kansas State squeaked by with a one-point win. Tech was only three points behind Oklahoma State until the game’s last three minutes.

Then there was the Red River Showdown, which really was the Red River Shutout. Texas dominated in the blowout over Oklahoma.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared, plus some of the key results in the Top 25:

Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3) vs. Texas (4-2, 2-1)

Texas wins 49-0

There’s trouble afoot in Norman. The Brent Venables Era is off to a very rocky start. Some are calling this reminiscent of the John Blake Era. The Sooners have dropped three straight games. And for the first time in Sooner history, OU has lost back-to-back games, each by 30+ points. Quinn Ewers was back and looked like he is the answer for the future of Texas football.

#19 Kansas (5-1, 2-1) vs. #17 TCU (5-0, 2-0)

TCU wins 38-31

It was a battle of unbeaten teams, with both TCU and Kansas looking to continue their winning streaks. And for the first time ever, ESPN College GameDay came to Lawrence as the game of the week. The first half was a defensive battle, with the Frogs taking a 10-3 lead to the locker room. The second half was the shootout everyone expected, and it came down to the last possession to determine the winner.

#7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) vs. Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)

Oklahoma State wins 41-31

You knew it would be a crazy game when Texas Tech took their first timeout before one second had even ticked off the clock to avoid a delay of game penalty. Tech played a very up-tempo game and executed 106 plays compared to OSU’s 86. But that tempo kept the Red Raiders in contention until late in the fourth quarter. The first three quarters were a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes. Tech scored first and had a 24-20 lead at halftime. OSU got a 3-point lead at the end of the 3rd quarter and padded that with the final touchdown with just over three minutes to play. Spencer Sanders threw for 297 yards and one touchdown. He ran for 56 yards which included two more touchdowns.

Iowa State (3-3, 0-3) vs. #20 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0)

Kansas State wins 10-9

A win is a win is a win, even if it was by just one point. That’s what happened in the Farmageddon game. Kansas State scored early in the first quarter with an 81-yard pass from Adrian Martinez to Phillip Brooks just two minutes into the game. The Wildcats would not score again until Chris Tennant kicked a 30-yard field goal with 8;20 left in the game. But that’s all that was needed. All Iowa State’s offense could do was a field goal in each of the first three quarters.

Bye Weeks

Baylor (3-2, 1-1)

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2)

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#1 Alabama (6-0) vs. Texas A&M (3-3)

Alabama wins 24-20

#8 Tennessee (5-0) at #25 LSU (4-2)

Tennessee wins 40-13

#11 Utah (4-2) at #18 UCLA (6-0)

UCLA wins 42-32

#13 Kentucky (4-2) vs. South Carolina (4-2)

South Carolina wins 24-14

#16 BYU (4-2) at Notre Dame (3-2)

Notre Dame wins 28-20

#21 Washington (4-2) at Arizona State (2-4)

Arizona State wins 45-38

