Big 12 Game of the Week: No. 16 Kansas State vs. Arizona State
As the Big 12 season enters its final stretch, No. 16 Kansas State (7-2) hosts Arizona State (7-2) in a matchup that could significantly impact the conference championship race. Both teams are vying for an outside shot at a title-game berth, adding high stakes to this late-season clash.
Arizona State’s freshman quarterback, Sam Leavitt, has played well this this season, throwing for 1,631 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. His poise under pressure and ability to make plays have revitalized the Sun Devils' offense, making them a tough out in their first year in the Big 12. Six of his touchdown passes have come in the last two games against Oklahoma State, and UCF. He has also not thrown an interception during the last two games.
Kansas State counters with Avery Johnson, a dynamic quarterback who has shown flashes of brilliance with 1,892 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Though inconsistent at times, Johnson's dual-threat ability gives the Wildcats an edge, especially at home in Manhattan. If the Sun Devils do not account for his legs, they could be in for a long night.
A loss here would end either team’s slim chances of sneaking into the Big 12 Championship Game, while the winner stays alive in the race. Beyond the standings, this game represents the clash of two different narratives: Arizona State as an upstart program in its new conference versus Kansas State, a perennial Big 12 contender looking to reassert its dominance.
Expect a chess match between two teams with everything to lose. Kansas State’s disciplined defense will be tested by Leavitt and the Sun Devil's offense, while Arizona State’s young squad will need to contain Johnson’s explosive playmaking. Add in the hostile environment at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the stakes involved, and this is a must-watch game in the Big 12.