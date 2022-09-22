Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 4

Six more teams in the league get underway with conference play this coming weekend. Three more wrap up their nonconference slate, and one has a bye week. The biggest surprise so far this season is Kansas, sitting at 3-0 and up to No. 7 in this week’s power rankings. The only unexpected loss last week was Kansas State losing to Tulane, which dropped them two spots in this week’s rankings.

With more teams going head-to-head, it’s time to start seeing some movement in our weekly power rankings. Right now, our voters are sure about two things – the two schools in Oklahoma are at the top, and West Virginia is at the bottom. The other seven schools are battling it out for the spaces in the middle.

Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote each week during the season on the Big 12 Power Rankings. There are 26 participants in this group, which consists of the KillerFrogs editorial staff plus one or two fans from each of the other schools in the league. Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.

Here's how our panel of fans ranks the teams in the Big 12:

10. West Virginia, 1-2, 0-1

(Last week #10)

Beat Townson 65-7

That loss in overtime two weeks ago to Kansas still stings. If Kansas is really that good, then maybe that sting to West Virginia won’t last. But if Kansas proves to be the Kansas football team we know, then it will take a lot for the Mountaineers to budge off the bottom.

9. Texas Tech, 2-1, 0-0

(Last week #8)

Lost to #16 NC State 27-14

Tech suffered their first season loss, but it was to a ranked nonconference foe on the road. The problem right now is that the middle of the pack is a tight bunch. Other teams ahead of the Red Raiders will need to start losing before there’s room to move. A win this weekend at home over Texas will go a long way.

8. Kansas State, 2-1, 0-0

(Last week #5)

Lost to Tulane 17-10

The Big 12 is 21-1 this season against unranked nonconference opponents. The league had a perfect record until last week when KSU lost to Tulane. The Big 12 teams also averaged over 40 points in their nonconference games, yet KSU only got ten points against the Green Wave. Yes, it was a significant loss and enough to drop them three spots. Just like Tech, the Wildcats have a big conference game this weekend when they travel to Norman. Beat Oklahoma, and the loss over Tulane will be forgiven.

7. Kansas, 3-0, 1-0

(Last week #9)

Beat Houston 48-30

Kansas is climbing. From the bottom to No. 9 last week to No. 7 this week, the Jayhawks could be for real. They are 3-0 for the first time in over a decade. They have scored a minimum of 48 points in each game. Is it a fluke? Or are they for real? Time will tell. They wrap up nonconference play this week with a game against another unranked team, Duke. Is this March?

6. TCU, 2-0, 0-0

(Last week #6)

Bye Week

The Horned Frogs had another early season bye week last week. No room to move up or down since they didn’t show anything more. Sure, they beat a bad Colorado team and had no problem with an FCS team. Max Duggan had a career night against Tarleton. How will they do in Sonny Dykes’ return to the Hilltop this weekend? SMU has sold out their stadium for the game. Win the Iron Skillet, and maybe, just maybe, the Frogs can move back up.

5. Iowa State, 3-0, 0-0

(Last week #7)

Beat Ohio 43-10

Usually, the Cyclones have trouble in at least one of their nonconference games that is not the annual CyHawk game. Not this year. Iowa State has started 3-0 for the first time since 2012. A win this week and a 4-0 start would be the first since 2000. Hunter Dekkers has settled into his role now as the quarterback. Beat Baylor at home this weekend and watch the Cyclones jump even higher.

4. #22 Texas, 2-1, 0-0

(Last week #3)

Beat UTSA 41-20

Texas flipped with Baylor this week. Sure, Baylor had a big win over a Group of Five team, as did Texas. Texas started slow but came alive in the second half. Questions remain about quarterback. Quinn Ewers is out. Hudson Card is not in perfect health. That may be the difference in the voting this week. Go to Lubbock and put up another 70 points against Tech like last year, and those QB questions will go away.

3. #17 Baylor, 1-0, 0-0

(Last week #4)

Beat Texas State 42-7

Baylor started at the top of our rankings, then lost that double-overtime game in Provo a couple of weeks ago. They bounced back with a big win over Texas State. Now they open up Big 12 play and hope to defend their conference title. They have a road test in Ames this weekend before hosting Oklahoma State next week in the wildly anticipated rematch of last year’s title game. Win the next two games, and Baylor could be back on top.

2. #8 Oklahoma State, 3-0, 0-0

(Last week #2)

Beat Arkansas Pine Bluff 63-7

Oklahoma State quietly went through the nonconference season with an easy 3-0 record. They now have a bye week before they head to Waco. They’ve been thinking of that one yard in which they fell short last year in Arlington. The Cowboys have a goal to get back to that championship game and then on to their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

1. #6 Oklahoma, 2-0, 0-0

(Last week #1)

Beat Nebraska 49-14

Oklahoma had no problem last week at Nebraska, unlike when the Cornhuskers came to Norman last season. The Sooners look like they haven’t lost a step with their new coach, new staff, and new quarterback. They host Kansas State this weekend. The Wildcats seem to always give the Sooners a scare. An easy win over KSU will keep OU here for at least a couple of more weeks until the Red River Rivalry.

