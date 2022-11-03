Big 12 Football Power Rankings And Bowl Projections: Week 10

They say it’s the games in November that you will remember. Well, it’s November. Buckle up, folks, as we head into the last four weeks of the season. Week 10 has some matchups that will impact our weekly Power Rankings in these final weeks.

We said this last week, but as it’s holding true again this week, we will repeat this:

As we move into the home stretch of the college football season, the Big 12 teams have finally started separating themselves into three tiers of teams. It took a few weeks to get there, but for the first time all season, there was not too much change week over week – at least with the top and bottom tiers. The middle tier continues to be a week-over-week shake-up.

Here's how our tiers are currently looking:

The Contenders (Two of these teams likely will meet again in Arlington in December)– TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas

The Disrupters (These teams could still get big wins over the contenders to disrupt the standings while continuing to disrupt the rankings amongst themselves) – Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas Tech

The Cellar Dwellers (Upset are still possible, but for the most part, put a fork in them as they are done) – West Virginia, Iowa State

The only changes from Week 9 were Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, each dropping two spots, thus moving a few teams up one spot. Here's how our panel of fans ranks the teams in the Big 12:

Power Rankings

10. Iowa State (3-5, 0-5)

(Last week #10)

Lost to Oklahoma 27-13

The Cyclones continue to struggle to find their first conference win of the season. They had lost their first four by a total of 14 points, so they had competitive games. Then the Sooners strolled into Ames and easily won by 14 points. This week, Iowa State hosts West Virginia. The winner probably gets the honor of the No. 9 spot next week.

9. West Virginia (3-5, 1-4)

(Last week #9)

Lost to TCU 41-31

West Virginia tried to pull off the upset over the No. 7 team in the nation last week, and it was as only a 3-point lead by TCU late in the game. However, the Frogs found a way to hold on and got the win. See above about what awaits the Mountaineers this week and the prize that is at stake.

8. Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3)

(Last week #6)

Lost to Baylor 45-17

Baylor hadn’t won in Lubbock in years. It was Patrick Mahomes night. It was a black out. It was a night game on the South Plains. All things were pointing to a Tech win. But no. Baylor dominated the Red Raiders. Now, the Red Raiders must travel to Fort Worth with the hope of defeating the No. 7 Horned Frogs. Good luck with that.

7. Kansas (5-3, 2-3)

(Last week #8)

Bye Week

Hope the Jayhawks enjoyed their week off. They were able to move up one spot thanks to that Baylor win over Tech. This week they host an Oklahoma State squad that was humiliated last week on a road trip to the state of Kansas. Don’t expect OSU to have that happen again. Kansas will continue to search for that elusive sixth win to go bowling.

6. Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3)

(Last week #7)

Beat Iowa State 27-13

Again, thanks to the Baylor win, the Sooners moved up a spot this week. Now they get to host the Bears this week. The winner becomes bowl eligible and probably gets to hold onto the No. 5 spot in these rankings next week.

5. Baylor (5-3, 3-2)

(Last week #5)

Beat Texas Tech 45-17

Yes, the Bears beat Tech last week. Now they travel for another road game into another hostile environment. The Baylor/Oklahoma game was billed in August as one of the best games in the league all season. Now, they are just playing each other to see which team gets to be bowl eligible first!

4. #9 Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2)

(Last week #2)

Lost to Kansas State 48-0

It was the worst loss in the Mike Gundy era, which is 18+ years old. The Pokes had not been shut out since the ’90s. But even with that humiliating defeat last week, Oklahoma State only dropped two spots this week. And the margin between Oklahoma and Texas is very, very thin. OSU needs a big win in Lawrence this week to keep their dreams of making a repeat trip to Arlington alive

3. Texas (5-3, 3-2)

(Last week #4)

Bye Week

Texas also had a bye week last week. They, too, will need the extra rest as they travel to Manhattan for another challenging road game. The Longhorns’ only conference losses have come on the road. Now they must face a surging K-State team. The winner gets one step closer to Arlington and at least a No. 2 ranking next week.

2. #22 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1)

(Last week #3)

Beat Oklahoma State 48-0

The Wildcats put the pedal to the metal and destroyed Oklahoma State last week. Do they have enough gas in the tank to do it again to Quinn Ewers and team? This game is must-see TV this weekend. A lot is at stake. But for now, they hold the No. 2 spot in our weekly power rankings.

1. #7 TCU (8-0, 5-0)

(Last week #1)

Beat West Virginia 41-31

Whew! TCU came away with the win in Morgantown, something that had not happened since 2014. The Frogs have gone from the hunter to the hunted and are sitting at the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week. The Frogs host Texas Tech this week in a must-win game if they 1) want to stay in the top spot in these rankings, 2) want to make it to Arlington for the first time since 2017, and 3) have any hope of moving up in the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings next week. Hint: The first two are possible; the third has no hope, even with a huge win.

Big 12 Bowl Projections

These bowl projections are based upon the above rankings, listed in order of bowl selection. With the first College Football Playoff committee rankings released this week, TCU was No. 7, thus not making the playoffs. For now, Georgia and Tennessee both make the playoffs, leaving Alabama as the next SEC team to meet TCU in the Sugar Bowl. Big 12 placements below are based on the above rankings. Here are this week’s projections,

Allstate Sugar Bowl

December 31 - New Orleans

TCU vs. Alabama

Valero Alamo Bowl

December 29 – San Antonio

Kansas State vs. UCLA

Cheez-It Bowl

December 29 – Orlando

Oklahoma State vs. Syracuse

TaxAct Texas Bowl

December 28 – Houston

Texas* vs. Mississippi State*

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

December 28 – Memphis

Baylor* vs. South Carolina*

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

December 27 – Phoenix

Oklahoma* vs. Wisconsin*

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

December 22 – Fort Worth

Kansas* vs. SMU*

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

December 27 – University Park, Texas

Texas Tech* vs. UNLV*

*Team is not yet bowl eligible

