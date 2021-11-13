Big 12 Football Power Rankings and Bowl Projections: Week 10

Thanks to an incredible victory by the TCU Horned Frogs over a top-ranked Baylor team, this week’s Power Rankings saw several shifts compared to last week. Oklahoma has maintained 1st place throughout the season. Oklahoma State is now solidly #2. Baylor dropped to #3 but has only the thinnest of margins between themselves and Iowa State at fourth place. TCU jumped up to 6th place. The margin between Texas at #7 and Texas Tech at #9, with West Virginia in between them, is just as thin as the margin at the top of the rankings.

The race for the Big 12 regular season title looks to be headed towards Bedlam in a couple of weeks. However, there’s still a lot of football to be played before that game.

Power Rankings

10. Kansas, 1-8, 0-6 (Last week: #10)

Lost to Kansas State 35-10

We have said it before, and we will continue to say it. It’s Kansas. Wake us when basketball season starts. They do go to Austin this week. Who knows, maybe Texas will lose five straight!

9. Texas Tech, 5-4, 2-4 (Last week: #8)

Bye Week

Poor Red Raiders. They enjoyed their bye week and still dropped. This was only because of the TCU win over Baylor that forced the Frogs to move up.

8. West Virginia, 4-5, 2-4 (Last week: #7)

Lost to Oklahoma State 24-3

After winning two straight, it was another move back down the rankings after losing to a top Cowboys squad. They are in for a challenge this week as they play at a surging Kansas State. WVU does become bowl eligible if they win two of their remaining three (on the road to play both schools in Kansas and hosting Texas in between).

7. Texas, 4-5, 2-4 (Last week: #6)

Lost to Iowa State 30-7

Make it four straight losses for Sark’s team. No, Texas is not back. Unless you mean back of the bus with identical records with West Virginia and TCU. They’ve got Kansas this week. Surely, they can stop the losing streak? Even if they can beat the Jayhawks, they will still need to beat either West Virginia or K-State to make it to a bowl game.

6. TCU, 4-5, 2-4 (Last week: #9)

Beat Baylor 30-28

They won one for the Gipper. In the first game without Gary Patterson in more than 20 years, the Frogs surged on offense, on defense, and in these Power Rankings. Can they beat another ranked team this week? If so, watch them climb higher.

5. Kansas State, 6-3, 3-3 (Last week: #6)

Beat Kansas 35-10

The Cats have won three straight. They are solidly in the middle of the Big 12 pack right now. A win over WVU might not move them up, but a loss makes them vulnerable to move down. They are bowl eligible so now they are just fighting for respect.

4. Iowa State, 6-3, 4-2 (Last week: #4)

Beat Texas 30-7

Iowa State has the Longhorns’ number. They beat Texas again. It wasn’t enough to bump them up, but the margin between them and Baylor is razor thin. If the Sooners can win in Waco and ISU handles Texas Tech, watch them move up next week.

3. #13 Baylor, 7-2, 4-2 (Last week: #2)

Lost to TCU 30-28

There’s nothing better in any college sports than watching Baylor Tears. The Horned Frogs have had their number in recent years. Poor Baylor. Now they host a Sooners team who is fighting to move up in the CFP. This should be an entertaining game.

2. #10 Oklahoma State, 8-1, 5-1 (Last week: #3)

Beat West Virginia 24-3

The Pokes look to host Bedlam in two weeks then play the Sooners again the next week in the Big 12 Championship. They are firmly in the second position this week. Watch out though, the Frogs are coming, and they have a chip on their shoulders.

1. #8 Oklahoma, 9-0, 6-0 (Last week: #1)

Bye Week

They got their bye week. And still nothing happened. Losses above them in the CFP and yet they didn’t budge. Beat Baylor and stay here once again. Lose in Waco and let the chaos begin.

Big 12 Bowl Projections

In this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, Oklahoma, though still undefeated, did not advance, even with teams above them losing during their bye week. Based on that, the Sooners, and therefore the Big 12, will be left out of the CFP, unless OU is able to move higher in the coming weeks.

Based upon the above rankings, here are this week’s projections, listed in order of bowl selection:

Allstate Sugar Bowl

January 1 - New Orleans

Oklahoma vs Texas A&M

Valero Alamo Bowl

December 29 – San Antonio

Oklahoma State vs Utah

Cheez-It Bowl

December 29 – Orlando

Baylor vs NC State

Mercari Texas Bowl

January 4 – Houston

Iowa State vs Tennessee*

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

December 28 – Memphis

Kansas State* vs Mississippi State*

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

December 28 – Phoenix

TCU* vs Maryland*

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

December 22 – Fort Worth

Texas* vs Air Force

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

December 28 – University Park, Texas

West Virginia* vs Nevada

*Must first become bowl eligible

