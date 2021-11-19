Big 12 Football Power Rankings and Bowl Projections: Week 11

Chaos came to the Big 12 last week. Oklahoma suffered their first loss. Tech kicked an unbelievable field goal. And hell froze over in Austin. With all of that, there were some changes in our weekly power rankings. Oklahoma is no longer at the top. The Big 12 now clearly has three tiers – the elite (Oklahoma State, Baylor, Oklahoma), the middle-of-the-roaders (Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech), and the “We are just bad” group (West Virginia, TCU, Texas, Kansas)/

Here's how our panel of fans ranks the teams in the Big 12:

10. Kansas, 2-8, 1-6 (Last week: #10)

Beat Texas 57-56 in OT

Whoa! Kansas shocked the college football landscape last weekend. It was enough that our group was not unanimous, as in previous weeks, with putting Kansas last. They still ended up averaging #10, but the difference between moving up a spot is razor thin.

9. Texas, 4-6, 2-5 (Last week: #7)

Lost to Kansas 57-56 in OT

Make it five straight losses for the Longhorns. Nope, Texas is not back. They are now in a must win situation in both of their remaining games just to be bowl eligible. Not the plan Sark had for his first year.

8. TCU, 4-6, 2-5 (Last week: #6)

Lost to Oklahoma State 63-17

The Frogs have bounced from high to low to high to low all season in these rankings. They were completely beat up last weekend in Stillwater. Now questions arise as to who can even play quarterback or running back this week. And after Kansas’ big win against Texas, can the Jayhawks make it two in a row in the Lone Star State? Possibly.

7. West Virginia, 4-6, 2-5 (Last week: #8)

Lost to Kansas State 34-17

Another week, another loss, but thanks to Texas and TCU having worse losses, the Mountaineers actually move up a notch. Along with Texas and TCU, they must win both of their remaining games just to go bowling.

6. Texas Tech, 6-4, 3-4 (Last week: #8)

Beat Iowa State 41-38

It was the kick watched by the entire league - 62 yards as time expires and was the longest FG made in FBS this season. Because of that, they vault up three spots this week. Who had Tech being bowl eligible before Texas on their 2021 Big 12 Bingo card?

5. Kansas State, 7-3, 4-3 (Last week: #5)

Beat West Virginia 34-17

Make it four straight wins for the Cats, plus two opposing team’s coaches fired after losing to K-State. Slow and steady goes the race. They probably won’t advance nor fall in the remaining power rankings.

4. Iowa State, 6-4, 4-4 (Last week: #4)

Lost to Texas Tech 41-38

The Cyclones have been on a rollercoaster ride all season. They are not having the season anyone expected. Had Tech not kicked that field goal and they won in overtime, they’d probably still be at #4. Iowa State is clearly the top of the Big 12’s second tier.

3. #13 Oklahoma, 9-1, 6-1 (Last week: #1)

Lost to Baylor 27-14

Down go the Sooners – they lose to Baylor, Riley throws a fit, they fall in the CFP rankings, and now, for the first time all season, they drop off the top of our pedestal. Win out and they still go to the championship game. Lose another and more than likely stay home. Considering they have Iowa State at home then travel to Stillwater for Bedlam, two wins aren’t guaranteed.

2. #13 Baylor, 8-2, 5-2 (Last week: #3)

Beat Oklahoma 27-14

Dave Aranda got his extra three points despite all the publicity at the end of the game. Was it worth it? Will that be the tiebreaker to get his team to the championship game? Buckle up folks. The season isn’t over yet.

1. #10 Oklahoma State, 9-1, 6-1 (Last week: #2)

Beat TCU 63-17

Welcome to the top spot, Pokes. After demolishing TCU last week and Baylor toppling the Sooners, for the first time this season there’s a new #1 on this list. OSU is clearly in the Big 12 driver’s seat and is now eyeing a potential CFP berth.

In this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, the top three teams in the Big 12 all shifted. And with that, we have new projections for the Big 12’s post season opportunities.

Based upon the above rankings, here are this week’s projections, listed in order of bowl selection:

Allstate Sugar Bowl

January 1 - New Orleans

Oklahoma State vs Mississippi

Valero Alamo Bowl

December 29 – San Antonio

Baylor vs Utah

Cheez-It Bowl

December 29 – Orlando

Oklahoma vs NC State

Mercari Texas Bowl

January 4 – Houston

Iowa State vs Mississippi State

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

December 28 – Memphis

Kansas State* vs Tennessee*

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

December 28 – Phoenix

Texas Tech vs Minnesota

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

December 22 – Fort Worth

West Virginia* vs Army

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

December 28 – University Park, Texas

TCU* vs Wyoming*

*Must first become bowl eligible

