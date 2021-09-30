Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 4

Week 4 among the Big 12 teams brought turmoil, chaos, and embarrassment. As a result, there were some shakeups in our weekly Power Rankings. It is a tight race, with less than half a point separating #5 - #8. All ten teams play a conference foe this week, so expect even more shuffling next week. Are you not at least entertained?

Here is a look at how the Big 12 teams rank after Week 4:

10. Kansas, 1-3, 0-1 (Last week: #10)

Lost to 52-33

Wake us when it is hoops season. Two basketball powerhouses meet on the gridiron. Nothing unexpected here. One thing is for certain – our panel unanimously had Kansas at the bottom of our rankings. They don’t agree on the others, but unless something changes, expect the Jayhawks to stay here through November.

9. Texas Tech, 3-1, 0-1 (Last week: #9)

Lost to Texas 70-35

They gave up 70 points to Texas. The other members of the Irate Eight were pulling for the Red Raiders. But it was over quickly. Is Texas back? Was what happened in Fayetteville just a bump in the road against a now Top 10 team? The Longhorns come to Fort Worth this week to play a TCU team with a chip on their shoulder.

8. TCU, 2-1, 0-0 (Last week: #2)

Lost to SMU 42-34

Whoa! The Horned Frogs take a huge tumble, moving down six spots in the rankings. But after the pathetic performance at home against SMU, they could have dropped even further. Can the Frogs get past FlagGate and show up against the Longhorns? Can Patterson get his defense back to his signature style? No pressure Frogs, but you have everyone in two conferences hoping for a miracle this week.

7. Iowa State, 2-2, 0-1 (Last week: #3)

Lost to Baylor 31-29

The Cyclones had one job – ONE JOB! Beat Baylor and stay in contention to play in the Big 12 Championship. Now, they are just another of many teams in the middle of the pack. Which team will show up this week?

6. Kansas State, 3-1, 0-1 (Last week: #4)

Lost to Oklahoma State 31-20

It has been a rollercoaster already for the Wildcats, and the season is still young. They came out strong against Stanford, pulled off the win against Southern Illinois, and then looked strong against Nevada – strong enough to travel into Stillwater ranked in the Top 25. Playing at OSU can be tough for any team, and the Pokes showed them why. However, K-State has had Oklahoma’s number the last couple of years. Beat them and jump back up in these rankings.

5. West Virginia, 2-2, 0-1 (Last week: #6)

Lost to Oklahoma 16-13

West Virginia traveled to Norman and gave the Sooners a scare. They are the only team to have lost in Week 4 yet move up in the Power Rankings. They either were tied with OU or led the entire game. Look for the ‘Eers to play spoiler the rest of the season.

4. Texas, 3-1, 1-0 (Last week: #7)

Beat Texas Tech 70-35

Alright, alright, alright. Life is looking up for the Longhorns. After losing to Arkansas, a team now solidly in the Top 10, Texas went pedal to the metal against both Rice and Texas Tech. Sark may have found his quarterback in Casey Thompson. Add in a couple of running backs against a weaker than usual Gary Patterson defense, and this could spell trouble for the Frogs this week.

3. #21 Baylor, 4-0, 2-0 (Last week: #8)

Beat Iowa State 31-29

The bright yellow highlighter unis worked. The Bears pulled off the upset at home over Iowa State, and in doing so sent the entire conference into chaos. Baylor, yes Baylor, is one of three undefeated teams in the Big 12. One thing is for certain is that next week there will only be one or two undefeated teams. Could it be Baylor? It could happen.

2. #19 Oklahoma State, 4-0, 1-0 (Last week: #5)

Beat Kansas State 31-20

No Poke Choke yet. They remain one of only three undefeated Big 12 schools and could actually be the best team in their state. They jumped up three spots in this week’s rankings and are very close to the top spot. This week, it’s a battle of two Top 25 teams in Stillwater. A win on Saturday may jump them ahead. It’s the power of the mullet!

1. #6 Oklahoma, 4-0,1-0 (Last week: #1)

Beat West Virginia 16-13

Hey Sooners! Here’s a tidbit you may want to consider. If you want to continue to lead these Power Rankings, if you want to make it to the Big 12 Championship Game, and if you want to make it into the CFP again, perhaps you should not wait until the time is expired to take your first and only lead of the game! And you are still undefeated and still a Top 10 team, yet you chant during the game to remove your Heisman-contending quarterback for a second-stringer? Sounds like there’s some frustration in Norman these days Buckle up. It’s a long season ahead.

How do other FanNations rank the Big 12? Check them out here:

Texas FanNation

West Virginia FanNation

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten of the schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.