Big 12 Football Power Rankings and Bowl Projections: Week 9

The race to the finish line is essentially down to three teams. The conference has separated itself into Oklahoma, Baylor, and Oklahoma State at the top and then everyone else. Iowa State is not completely out of the picture but will need losses from the top three to make it to the Big 12 Championship game.

This week, there is a new team now in 2nd place. Our panel that includes fans from all Big 12 schools, by the thinnest of margins, has moved Baylor into the second position, bumping Oklahoma State down to third.

Power Rankings

10. Kansas, 1-7, 0-5 (Last week: #10)

Lost to Oklahoma State 55-3

We have said it before, and we will continue to say it. It’s Kansas. Wake us when basketball season starts. Good news is that’s just a couple of weeks away now.

9. TCU, 3-5, 1-4 (Last week: #9)

Lost to Kansas State 31-12

Gary Patterson is out as coach after over two decades. That decision may have been made weeks ago, but after a lackluster effort in Manhattan, it was time to move on. The offense only scored three points until the last minute of the game. The defense was not as bad as previous weeks, but that bar is rather low. The Frogs under interim head coach Jerry Kill hope to salvage their season. At this rate, can they even beat Kansas in a couple of weeks?

8. Texas Tech, 5-4, 2-4 (Last week: #8)

Lost to Oklahoma 55-21

Make it two straight losses for the Red Raiders. Tech is also without their head coach and may be vying for the same candidates as TCU. Top of the list for both schools is Sonny Dykes, current SMU coach. Tech is trying to find that elusive 6th win to make them bowl eligible.

7. West Virginia, 4-4, 2-3 (Last week: #7)

Beat Iowa State 38-31

The Mountaineers have now won their last two games, including a home win over a ranked Iowa State team, the same ISU team that just the week before beat previously unbeaten Oklahoma State. There is a lot of parity in the middle of the pack, with any team in this group capable of a big win or loss each week. The win didn’t push WVU up any higher, but if they keep winning, this could change.

6. Texas, 4-4, 2-3 (Last week: #5)

Lost to Baylor 31-23

Texas became only the 3rd team in the last five years to lose three consecutive games after having a lead to start the fourth quarter. This time it was in an intense game in Waco. Texas is not back, and first-year coach Steve Sarkisian must find two more wins to even get this team bowl eligible. No, Texas is not back, at least not this year.

5. Kansas State, 5-3, 2-3 (Last week: #6)

Beat TCU 31-12

Two weeks in row, K-State beats a team who then fires or steps away from their head coach. Have the Wildcats become the coach killers in the Big 12? Deuce Vaughn, Skylar Thompson, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah had great performances against the Horned Frogs. The Wildcats won’t make the conference championship, but they are looking to go bowling in the postseason.

4. Iowa State, 5-3, 3-2 (Last week: #4)

Lost to West Virginia 38-31

Preseason expectations had this team competing against Oklahoma in the championship game and perhaps even going to the CFP. Matt Campbell’s team has stumbled, now with three losses, but their hopes for the championship game have not been diminished. There is a chance, though very slim, that the Cyclones make it to Arlington. One more win and at least they will go bowling again this year.

3. #11 Oklahoma State, 7-1, 4-1 (Last week: #2)

Beat Kansas 55-3

The Pokes came out blazing after their defeat to Iowa State the week before. Despite the blowout win, Baylor’s win over Texas was just enough to have the two flip positions. OSU had been a strong No. 2 in the weekly Power Rankings since Week 4. The difference between the two is the thinnest of margins amongst the KillerFrogs panel of fans. At the end of the day, though, OSU holds the tiebreaker having won the head-to-head matchup with Baylor.

2. #12 Baylor, 7-1, 4-1 (Last week: #3)

Beat Texas 31-24

Dave Aranda and Gerry Bohanon have this team headed in upward direction. The Bears are hoping this momentum propels them into the Big 12 Championship game. They travel to Fort Worth this week to face a struggling TCU team. If they can pull off that win, they will then host the Sooners the next week in a game that go a long way in determining which teams make it to Arlington.

1. #8 Oklahoma, 9-0, 6-0 (Last week: #1)

Beat Texas Tech 52-21

After giving everyone in college football a scare the week before at Kansas, the Sooners behind phenom Caleb Williams put the petal to the medal against Texas Tech. But it still was not enough to impress the CFP committee. Despite being ranked #3 or #4 in the two polls this week, the Sooners debuted at No. 8 in the initial CFP rankings. Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State, all with one loss, are all ranked higher than the Sooners. If Oklahoma is not able to move higher in coming weeks, the Big 12 could be shut out of the CFP.

Big 12 Bowl Projections

The initial College Football Playoff rankings were released this week. Oklahoma, though undefeated, finds themselves behind several one-loss teams and is No. 8 in the CFP rankings. Based on that, the Sooners, and therefore the Big 12, will be left out of the CFP, unless OU is able to move higher in the coming weeks.

Based upon the above rankings, here are this week’s projections, listed in order of bowl selection:

Allstate Sugar Bowl

January 1 - New Orleans

Oklahoma vs Auburn

Valero Alamo Bowl

December 29 – San Antonio

Baylor vs Utah*

Cheez-It Bowl

December 29 – Orlando

Oklahoma State vs Pittsburgh

Mercari Texas Bowl

January 4 – Houston

Iowa State* vs Ole Miss

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

December 28 – Memphis

Kansas State* vs Mississippi State*

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

December 28 – Phoenix

Texas* vs Maryland*

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

December 22 – Fort Worth

West Virginia* vs Air Force

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

December 28 – University Park, Texas

Texas Tech* vs Army*

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten of the schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

