Watch! Big 12 Thanksgiving - New Member Potluck

    • November 25, 2021
    Happy Thanksgiving - Big 12 Style
    Thanksgiving is about Food, Family, and Football. Watch how the Big 12 Family celebrates
    Ahhhh, Thanksgiving! It's a day that families gather around the table and celebrate with lots of food, and then settle in for some football. The table is full of delicious dishes, many of which are family traditions. Thanksgiving is not complete until everyone has their favorite must-have dish.

    It's no different when the Big 12 family gathers around their Thanksgiving table. This year, the family has changed. New family members from Cincy, Houston, UCF, and BYU join the Thanksgiving celebration while departing family members Oklahoma and Texas don't get a seat at the big kids' table. 

    Before you and your family sit down for your own Thanksgiving feast, take a couple of minutes and watch yet another masterpiece from Clint Foster as he shares Big 12 Thanksgiving - New Member Potluck!

    Created by Clint Foster

    Instagram - @theclintfoster

    Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

