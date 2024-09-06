Big 12 Week 2 Matchups and Predictions
Week 2 of college football has arrived, and this week, the Big 12 plays eight games against Power 4 opponents.
There is no conference game this week, even though Baylor and #11 Utah play each other.
Both the Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati and the Texas Tech vs. Washington State games have a 2-point spread, which is the closest in any of the Big 12’s matchups. The largest spread of any game is Arizona hosting North Arizona, where Arizona is a 44.5-point favorite.
Big 12 Week 2 Games and Predictions
All times listed are Central Time.
BYU at SMU
Friday, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2
The Mustangs play their first game against a Power 4 opponent this week, and this should be a good game to gauge where they stand. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is coming off the best game of his career and hopes to continue his success against SMU’s stout defense. SMU opened as a 9.5-point favorite and will look to keep the fiery momentum from the last game.
Pick: SMU
Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
This game is going to be very close. It really could go either way. I have more faith in Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi and quarterback Eli Holstein. Both teams had decisive wins last week and will push each other to their limits.
Pick: Pittsburgh
Arkansas vs. #16 Oklahoma State
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ABC
Both teams looked great last week. Arkansas scored a touchdown on every drive, and OSU beat the defending FCS national champions. This is going to be a close game, and it will come down to how many stops each defense can have against each team's explosive offenses. Oklahoma State will pull away and win.
Pick: Oklahoma State
#17 Kansas State at Tulane
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ESPN
Kansas State is playing at Tulane after each team came off a dominant victory last week. KSU’s physical defensive trench gameplay will make this game challenging for Tulane's offense. Kansas State opens as 10.5 point-favorites over Tulane and should win this game. Tulane’s new head coach, John Sumrall, made a statement by winning last week by 52. Kansas State will win this game.
Pick: Kansas State
Iowa State vs. #21 Iowa
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., CBS
The Cy-Hawk Showdown is here! The Hawkeyes offense looked great during week 1 of the season. New transfer quarterback Cade McNamara ran the offense very well. Iowa State looked good last week and will keep this game interesting.
Pick: Iowa State
Baylor vs. #11 Utah
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Fox
Yikes! Utah is coming off an excellent performance, reminding the country of their skill when Cam Rising is healthy. Rising through five touchdowns in the first half last week. The Utes are going to beat the Bears badly. This game was on the schedule before conference realignment and is a nonconference game between two Big 12 teams.
Pick: Utah
Albany vs. West Virginia
Saturday, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+
The Mountaineers played Penn State last week and were crushed. West Virginia will take care of business this week and win handily.
Pick: West Virginia
Sam Houston vs. UCF
Saturday, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+
UCF is coming off a win against New Hampshire, and quarterback K.J. Jefferson looked rather unimpressive. Running backs R.J. Harvey and Penny Boone should physically crush Sam Houston. The Knights should beat the Bearcats.
Pick: UCF
#19 Kansas vs. Illinois
Saturday, 6:00 p.m., FS1
This is Jalon Daniels's first test of the year. Illinois's defense looked tough against Eastern Illinois. The Fighting Illini are led by quarterback Luke Altmyer, who transferred from Ole Miss in the offseason. He performed well last week and should make this a good game. Kansas should win this game due to the gap in talent and explosiveness.
Pick: Kansas
Colorado vs. Nebraska
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., NBC and Peacock
Last week, Colorado had a close win over North Dakota State and looks to keep moving forward. Nebraska’s first-year quarterback Dylan Raiola looked great last week and is giving hope to their fans. Nebraska will win this game and set the pace early on.
Pick: Nebraska
Houston vs. #15 Oklahoma
Saturday, 6:45 p.m., SEC Network
Houston is coming off a terrible loss to UNLV and hopes to improve on last week. Oklahoma is going to blow out the Cougars in Norman. Houston just needs to play to improve; this will not be a close game at all.
Pick: Oklahoma
Long Island State vs. TCU
Saturday, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
TCU is coming off a solid win at Stanford and looks to improve on last week. The team had many drops, fumbles, and penalties, so this should be a sign of what is to come for the year if it continues. TCU should win this game easily.
Pick: TCU
North Arizona vs. #20 Arizona
Saturday, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+
Arizona’s offense looked fantastic, while the defense leaves much to be desired. Quarterback Noah Fifita looked great last year with receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who had over 300 receiving yards. Arizona is favored by 46.5 points and should win this game.
Pick: Arizona
Texas Tech vs. Washington State
Saturday, 9:00 p.m., FOX
To honor Mike Leach, Washington State is placing him in its Hall of Fame before the game. Leach coached at both schools and is credited with popularizing the air raid offense. This is the first season Washington State is playing after the dissolution of the Pac 12. This game is going to be a Mike Leach-esque shootout, and I think the Red Raiders will win.
Pick: Texas Tech
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., CBS
Arizona State thumped Wyoming 48-7 last week and is showing signs of a potent offense. Quarterbacks Sam Leavitt and Blake Shapen played well last week and should make for a good duel this week. ASU should win this game, but it will not be easy.
Pick: Arizona State
If you are counting after all that, I have the Big 12 going 11-5 in Week Two.