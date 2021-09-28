Big 12 Matchups and predictions: Week 5

Week 4 of Big 12 action may not have yielded the results every Big 12 program was looking for, but it sure was a circus. With conference play now in full swing, half the Big 12 fanbases are guaranteed to be disappointed each week moving forward. With that in mind there is no reason for revolt as the great thing about college football is you always live to fight another day. So pass on the bread and break out the popcorn because the show must go on as we look ahead to a thrilling week 5 schedule.

Texas (3-1) at TCU (2-1)

After getting blown out by Arkansas, first year University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian turned to Alamo Bowl winning QB Casey Thompson, and the UT offense has been all gas and no brakes in two games since. Putting up 58 on Rice and 70 on Texas Tech is all good and dandy, but the University of Texas has not won a game in Fort Worth since 2013. While TCU can't seem to get emotionally charged to play the SMU Mustangs as of late, the opposite has been true of Gary Patterson lead TCU squads against UT. In 2019, TCU lost to SMU and went 3-6 in conference play yet still managed to beat a then ranked #15 Longhorn team. TCU is 7-2 against UT since joining the Big 12, and Gary Patterson has not had any trouble getting his Frogs ready to play against the Longhorns. The Horns must get ready to play in another hostile environment in their first conference away game since announcing their intentions to leave their conference mates behind and head to the SEC. Expect Patterson, the Fort Worth crowd, and the TCU players to hold nothing back in what could be the last time UT plays in Fort Worth for the foreseeable future this Saturday in the Big 12's only morning game. [FuboTV 11:00 ABC]

Pick: TCU

#6 Oklahoma (4-0) at Kansas State (3-1)

Another week, another close win for the Sooners. If this team is beginning to remind you of the 2014 Florida State Seminole team that Houdini'ed their way through each week that year to remain undefeated, you are not alone. Although West Virginia looked the better team throughout most of the game last week, Spencer Rattler and the Oklahoma Sooners found a way to win again. Oklahoma fans are hoping their luck gets packed in the Sooner Schooner for the game this Saturday as the Sooners makes the trip up north to Manhattan, KS [FuboTV 2:30 FOX], while the Wildcats are hoping to repeat the results from the last two years. Unfortunately for K-State fans, the Wildcats were not at full strength last week with Skylar Thompson out, and he seems unlikely to return this week, making it unlikely for the Cats to send the Sooners packing early in their first road conference game since announcing their intent to leave for the SEC.

Pick: Oklahoma

Texas Tech (3-1) at West Virginia (2-2)

Texas Tech got absolutely dismantled in Austin last week while West Virginia looked every bit the part in their upset bid against the Sooners in Norman, up until the final two and half minutes that is. Texas Tech is not Kansas, but they are not at the level of the rest of the Big 12 right now either. Third year head coach Matt Wells has his work cut out for him moving forward. Don't expect any surprises as the Texas Tech Red Raiders travel to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers this Saturday [FuboTV 2:30 ESPN2].

Pick: West Virginia

#21 Baylor (4-0) at #19 Oklahoma State (4-0)

The last two undefeated Big 12 teams not named Oklahoma meet in Stillwater this Saturday [FuboTV 6:00 ESPN2] in a Top 25 matchup sure to entertain. This game between possibly the best teams in their respective states should be tight until the end and full of hard hitting action with a potential Big 12 Championship Game appearance on the line. Expect the lights at Boone Pickens Stadium to shine bright in consecutive weeks and be the difference maker once again for the Cowboys.

Pick: Oklahoma State

Kansas (1-3) at Iowa State (2-2)

After starting the year with a #7 ranking and what was the most hype surrounding a Cyclone football team perhaps ever, there is only one word to describe what fans in Ames are feeling after their second loss through just four weeks - disappointment. Luckily for Matt Campbell and the Cyclones, they will have an extra week to get things sorted when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to Ames this Saturday [FuboTV 6:00 FS1].

Pick: Iowa State