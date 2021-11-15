College Football Bowl Season Guide: 2021-22 Bowl Predictions, Tie-Ins

Bowl season is one of the most unique postseasons in all of sports and features 63% (82/130) of all college football teams. The selection process can seem random and complex, but we dove deep to make educated guesses on what teams will be placed where.

This is your guide for the 2021-22 College Football Bowl Season. Included is a breakdown of how bowl game matchups are decided and predictions on what every matchup will be.

Bowl games begin on December 17 and run through the National Championship, which is held on January 10, 2022.

Understanding Bowl Season

Bowl games are decided through a complex series of "tie-ins," or affiliations between conferences and bowl games. For example, the Rose Bowl– when it is not a College Football Playoff semifinal game– features the highest-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 team. Similarly, the Sugar Bowl features the highest-ranked Big 12 and SEC teams.

All New Year's Six bowls (Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl, and Peach Bowl) rotate as College Football Playoff semifinals, with the Orange and Cotton Bowls being this year's selections.

There is a hierarchy of bowl games, which we've broken up below. Higher-ranked teams from each conference fall into those "higher tier" bowl games. The rest are defined as "at-large." The at-large bowl games are determined by the bowl committee on matchup and geography.

This year, there are 41 bowl games and the National Championship. This means 82 teams will play in a bowl game.

Bowl Eligibility

Teams generally must win six games to become bowl eligible. Teams that finish the regular season below 0.500 (five or less wins) can still make bowl games if all of the teams with a winning record are placed.

In Weeks 10 and on, the biggest swaths of teams become bowl eligible or are eliminated altogether.

For a complete list of bowl tie-ins, find it here. For the bowl game schedule, find that here.

Without further delay, here is our initial predictions of every bowl game for the 2021-22 bowl season.

Keep up to date with KillerFrogs for more bowl game predictions and a complete how to watch guide once matchups are set.

Capital One Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Ohio State (December 31, 2:30 or 6:00 p.m.)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Georgia vs. Oregon (December 31, 2:30 or 6:00 p.m.)

New Year's Six Bowl Games

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest (December 30, 6:00 p.m.)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State (January 1, 12:00 p.m.)

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Utah (January 1, 4:00 p.m.)

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M (January 1, 7:45 p.m.)

Major Bowl Games

Valero Alamo Bowl: Baylor vs. Washington State (December 29, 8:15 p.m.)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Pitt vs. Kentucky (December 31, 10:00 a.m.)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: NC State vs. Arizona State (December 31, 11:30 a.m.)

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Miami OH vs. Nevada (December 31, 3:30 p.m.)

Outback Bowl: Michigan State vs. Auburn (January 1, 11:00 a.m.)

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss (January 1, 12:30 p.m.)

Mercari Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. Tennessee (January 4, 8:00 p.m.)

All Other Bowl Games

Bahamas Bowl: UAB vs. CMU (December 17, 11:00 a.m.)

Cure Bowl: Georgia State vs. Liberty (December 17, 5:00 p.m.)

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Florida Atlantic vs. Ball State (December 18, 11:00 a.m.)

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Utah State (December 18, 1:15 p.m.)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: BYU vs. UTSA (December 18, 2:30 p.m.)

LendingTree Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Toledo (December 18, 4:45 p.m.)

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: UCLA vs. San Diego State (December 18, 6:30 p.m.)

R+L Carrier New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall (December 18, 8:15 p.m.)

Myrtle Beach Bowl: East Carolina vs. Western Michigan (December 20, 1:30 p.m.)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Boise State (December 21, 2:30 p.m.)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: Air Force vs. Western Kentucky (December 21, 6:30 p.m.)

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Middle Tennessee (December 22, 7:00 p.m.)

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Syracuse vs. Missouri (December 23, 6:00 p.m.)

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Charlotte vs. Fresno State (December 24, 7:00 p.m.)

Camellia Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Appalachian State (December 25, 1:30 p.m.)

Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland vs. Northern Illinois (December 27, 10:00 a.m.)

Military Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. SMU (December 27, 1:30 p.m.)

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: North Carolina vs. Houston (December 28, 11:00 a.m.)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. San Jose State (December 28, 2:15 p.m.)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas (December 28, 5:45 p.m.)

SDCCU Holiday Bowl: Oregon State vs. Miami (December 28, 7:00 p.m.)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Purdue vs. TCU (December 28, 9:15 p.m.)

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. UCF (December 29, 10:00 a.m.)

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Louisville (December 29, 1:15 p.m.)

Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State (December 29, 4:45 p.m.)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Virginia vs. Florida (December 30, 10:30 a.m.)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Penn State vs. Mississippi State (December 30, 2:00 p.m.)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Iowa vs. Washington (December 30, 9:30 p.m.)

