Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Football Poll Watching: Week 10: Familiar Names Top the CFP
    Publish date:

    Football Poll Watching: Week 10: Familiar Names Top the CFP

    The second weekly College Football Playoffs show some CFP regulars are potentially headed back to the semifinals
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The second weekly College Football Playoffs show some CFP regulars are potentially headed back to the semifinals

    For week's, KillerFrogs has been providing updates to the weekly polls, however, those were just the AP Top 25 and the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. Now, with the weekly CFP rankings released each Tuesday, this update will include all three polls. Though, it's the CFP rankings that will determine not only the playoffs but also the other key bowl games.

    Last week, two previously unbeaten Top 10 teams suffered their first loss, Michigan State and Wake Forest. This allowed for some movement in the Top 10 in all the polls. Georgia and Alabama look to be headed towards an epic SEC Championship game in December which will then determine key pieces of the final CFP rankings.

    The Big 10 East division still has three teams in the Top 10 - Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State, setting up some additional key games before the season ends.

    In the Big 12, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor are all contenders for at least the NY6 Bowls.

    Here are highlights of all three polls:

    College Football Playoff Rankings

    1 - Georgia 

    2 - Alabama

    3 - Oregon, up 1

    4 - Ohio State, up 1

    5 - Cincinnati, up 1

    6 - Michigan, up 1

    7 - Michigan State, down 4

    8 - Oklahoma

    9 - Notre Dame, up 1

    10 - Oklahoma State, up 1

    11 - Texas A&M, up 3

    13 - Baylor, down 1

    23 - UTSA, previously not ranked

    Dropped from the rankings - Mississippi State (#17), Kentucky (#18), Minnesota (#20), and Fresno State (#23)

    AP Top 25

    1 - Georgia 

    2 - Cincinnati

    3 - Alabama

    4 - Oklahoma

    5 - Oregon, up 2

    6 - Ohio State

    7 - Notre Dame, up 1

    Read More

    8 - Michigan State, down 3

    9 - Michigan

    10 - Oklahoma State, up 1

    11 - Texas A&M, up 2

    15 - UTSA, up 1

    17 - Houston, up 3

    18 - Baylor, down 4

    Dropped from the rankings: Kentucky (#18), SMU (#23), and Fresno State (#25)

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Iowa State (#30)

    USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Alabama, up 1

    3 - Cincinnati, down 1

    4 - Oklahoma

    5 - Ohio State

    6 - Oregon, up 1

    7 - Notre Dame, up 1

    8 - Michigan, up 2

    9 - Michigan State, down 3

    10 - Oklahoma State, up 1

    11 - Texas A&M, up 1

    16 - UTSA, up 2

    17 - Houston, up 2

    18 - Baylor, down 5

    Dropped from the rankings: Kentucky (#17) and SMU (#24)

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Iowa State (#31)

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA on the field during the game against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium.
    Football

    Football Poll Watching: Week 10: Familiar Names Top the CFP

    1 minute ago
    Jan 1, 2011; Pasadena, CA, USA; ESPN College GameDay host Gary Fowler (left) interviews TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson (center) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after the Horned Frogs' 21-19 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2011 Rose Bowl
    Mem'ries Sweet

    Mem'ries Sweet: A Great Game’s Beauty

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17109983
    Football

    TCU Football at #10 Oklahoma State: Betting Preview

    13 hours ago
    @Nick Howard- Photo of Jamie Dixon
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Jamie Dixon Press Conference; Home Opener

    13 hours ago
    TCU at Oklahoma State in 2019
    Football

    Dear Opponent: Oklahoma State

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17106236
    Football

    Football Injury Report: Week 11

    18 hours ago
    FDvzp1bUcAkFPt3
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 169: Having Fun

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16921025
    Football

    Jackson State's Deion Sanders "Impressive" in TCU Head Football Coach interview

    19 hours ago