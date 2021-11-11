Football Poll Watching: Week 10: Familiar Names Top the CFP

For week's, KillerFrogs has been providing updates to the weekly polls, however, those were just the AP Top 25 and the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. Now, with the weekly CFP rankings released each Tuesday, this update will include all three polls. Though, it's the CFP rankings that will determine not only the playoffs but also the other key bowl games.

Last week, two previously unbeaten Top 10 teams suffered their first loss, Michigan State and Wake Forest. This allowed for some movement in the Top 10 in all the polls. Georgia and Alabama look to be headed towards an epic SEC Championship game in December which will then determine key pieces of the final CFP rankings.

The Big 10 East division still has three teams in the Top 10 - Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State, setting up some additional key games before the season ends.

In the Big 12, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor are all contenders for at least the NY6 Bowls.

Here are highlights of all three polls:

1 - Georgia

2 - Alabama

3 - Oregon, up 1

4 - Ohio State, up 1

5 - Cincinnati, up 1

6 - Michigan, up 1

7 - Michigan State, down 4

8 - Oklahoma

9 - Notre Dame, up 1

10 - Oklahoma State, up 1

11 - Texas A&M, up 3

13 - Baylor, down 1

23 - UTSA, previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Mississippi State (#17), Kentucky (#18), Minnesota (#20), and Fresno State (#23)

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia

2 - Cincinnati

3 - Alabama

4 - Oklahoma

5 - Oregon, up 2

6 - Ohio State

7 - Notre Dame, up 1

8 - Michigan State, down 3

9 - Michigan

10 - Oklahoma State, up 1

11 - Texas A&M, up 2

15 - UTSA, up 1

17 - Houston, up 3

18 - Baylor, down 4

Dropped from the rankings: Kentucky (#18), SMU (#23), and Fresno State (#25)

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Iowa State (#30)

USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia

2 - Alabama, up 1

3 - Cincinnati, down 1

4 - Oklahoma

5 - Ohio State

6 - Oregon, up 1

7 - Notre Dame, up 1

8 - Michigan, up 2

9 - Michigan State, down 3

10 - Oklahoma State, up 1

11 - Texas A&M, up 1

16 - UTSA, up 2

17 - Houston, up 2

18 - Baylor, down 5

Dropped from the rankings: Kentucky (#17) and SMU (#24)

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Iowa State (#31)

