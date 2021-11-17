Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    Football Poll Watching Week 12: Holding Steady for Now
    Football Poll Watching Week 12: Holding Steady for Now

    Oklahoma's loss causes some shifts, but not where it really counts.
    © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Oklahoma's loss causes some shifts, but not where it really counts.

    Slow and steady goes the race. Tuesday, the College Football Playoffs selection committee releases their latest rankings. The first seven remained exactly the same as the week before. The only change came when Oklahoma dropped after their loss at that school in Waco. 

    Oklahoma State, after destroying TCU on Saturday, moved up in all polls and is now the highest ranked team in the Big 12, followed by Baylor then Oklahoma. 

    There are only three undefeated teams left in FBS. One leads the pack (Georgia), one is on the cusp of breaking into the playoffs (Cincinnati), and the other sits in the bottom half of all polls/rankings (UTSA). 

    Here are highlights of all three polls:

    College Football Playoff Rankings

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Alabama

    3 - Oregon

    4 - Ohio State

    5 - Cincinnati

    6 - Michigan

    7 - Michigan State

    8 - Notre Dame, up 1

    9 - Oklahoma State, up 1

    10 - Wake Forest, up 2

    11 - Baylor, up 2

    13 - Oklahoma, down 5

    14 - BYU

    16 - Texas A&M, down 5

    22 - UTSA, up 1

    23 - Houston, previously not ranked

    Dropped from the rankings - Auburn (#17), Purdue (#19)

    AP Top 25

    1 - Georgia 

    2 - Alabama, up 1

    3 - Cincinnati, down 1

    4 - Oregon, up 1

    5 - Ohio State, up 1

    6 - Notre Dame, up 1

    7 - Michigan State, up 1

    8 - Michigan, up 1

    9 - Oklahoma State, up 1

    10 - Ole Miss, up 2

    11 - Baylor, up 7

    12 - Oklahoma, down 8

    14 - BYU

    15 - UTSA

    16 - Texas A&M, down 5

    17 - Houston

    Dropped from the rankings: Auburn (#16), Coastal Carolina (#22), Penn State (#23)

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Kansas State (#31)

    USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Alabama

    3 - Cincinnati

    4 - Ohio State, up 1

    5 - Oregon, up 1

    6 - Notre Dame, up 1

    7 - Michigan, up 1

    8 - Michigan State, up 1

    9 - Oklahoma State, up 1

    10 - Ole Miss, up 2

    11 - Oklahoma, down 7

    13 - Baylor, up 5

    15 - BYU

    16 - Texas A&M, down 5

    17 - Houston

    18 - UTSA

    Dropped from the rankings: Auburn (#20), Coastal Carolina (#21), Penn State (#23)

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Kansas State (#36)

    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles leads players onto the field before the game against the UCLA Bruins Rose Bowl.
