Football Poll Watching Week 12: Holding Steady for Now

Slow and steady goes the race. Tuesday, the College Football Playoffs selection committee releases their latest rankings. The first seven remained exactly the same as the week before. The only change came when Oklahoma dropped after their loss at that school in Waco.

Oklahoma State, after destroying TCU on Saturday, moved up in all polls and is now the highest ranked team in the Big 12, followed by Baylor then Oklahoma.

There are only three undefeated teams left in FBS. One leads the pack (Georgia), one is on the cusp of breaking into the playoffs (Cincinnati), and the other sits in the bottom half of all polls/rankings (UTSA).

Here are highlights of all three polls:

1 - Georgia

2 - Alabama

3 - Oregon

4 - Ohio State

5 - Cincinnati

6 - Michigan

7 - Michigan State

8 - Notre Dame, up 1

9 - Oklahoma State, up 1

10 - Wake Forest, up 2

11 - Baylor, up 2

13 - Oklahoma, down 5

14 - BYU

16 - Texas A&M, down 5

22 - UTSA, up 1

23 - Houston, previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Auburn (#17), Purdue (#19)

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia

2 - Alabama, up 1

3 - Cincinnati, down 1

4 - Oregon, up 1

5 - Ohio State, up 1

6 - Notre Dame, up 1

7 - Michigan State, up 1

8 - Michigan, up 1

9 - Oklahoma State, up 1

10 - Ole Miss, up 2

11 - Baylor, up 7

12 - Oklahoma, down 8

14 - BYU

15 - UTSA

16 - Texas A&M, down 5

17 - Houston

Dropped from the rankings: Auburn (#16), Coastal Carolina (#22), Penn State (#23)

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Kansas State (#31)

USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia

2 - Alabama

3 - Cincinnati

4 - Ohio State, up 1

5 - Oregon, up 1

6 - Notre Dame, up 1

7 - Michigan, up 1

8 - Michigan State, up 1

9 - Oklahoma State, up 1

10 - Ole Miss, up 2

11 - Oklahoma, down 7

13 - Baylor, up 5

15 - BYU

16 - Texas A&M, down 5

17 - Houston

18 - UTSA

Dropped from the rankings: Auburn (#20), Coastal Carolina (#21), Penn State (#23)

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Kansas State (#36)

