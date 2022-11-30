Skip to main content
WATCH! TCU Football Fans During The 2022 Iowa State Game (feat. ISU Fans)

TCU capped off its first 12-0 regular season since 2010 with a resounding 62-14 victory over Iowa State! Relive the triumph with jokes!

A small private school in Texas just peed in the Establishment's Cheerios!  After several years of under-par football seasons, Sonny D and the Gang just led TCU Football to an undefeated season, Big 12 Championships, and very likely the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history. So many records set this season, but we'll save that for another story.  Right now, just sit back and bask in all the Hypnotoad Glory.

Twitter: @Clint_Foster55

Instagram: @theclintfoster

