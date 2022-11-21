Skip to main content
TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)

TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)

Cardiac Kermits! The TCU Horned Frogs remained undefeated against their rival Baylor Bears in a 29-28 instant classic.

Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game.  It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game.  All Glory to the Hypnotoad! 

