TCU Fans During the Baylor Game (2021)

TCU fans had all but forgotten how much fun Frog Football could be....that was until they came alive, last Saturday, to dominate the Baylor Bears. It was different, though. Tons of different emotions in the Carter, that day. After 24 seasons, Gary Patterson would longer be seen on the sidelines. He was no longer the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs. And, if that wasn't bad enough, the team didn't have their starting quarterback, no running back, no back up to the running back, no back up to the back...well, you see where we are going here.

To the amazement of many, but also in typical Frog Fashion, the Frogs pulled off a win. And it wasn't just a win, it was a beautiful win. While Gary may not have been on the sidelines, he was sure there in spirit. That's the power of playing with emotion and heart. That is what this team had been missing. But they found it, and let's hope they continue to play with the same passion and grit the rest of the season. But for now, let's just relive Clint Foster's Fans' Reactions during TCU's win over Baylor because it sure does suck to BU.

