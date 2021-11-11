Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    TCU Fans During the Baylor Game (2021)
    Publish date:

    TCU Fans During the Baylor Game (2021)

    How TCU fans reacted during the Horned Frogs' shocking upset of their biggest rival, No. 12 Baylor.
    Author:

    How TCU fans reacted during the Horned Frogs' shocking upset of their biggest rival, No. 12 Baylor.

    TCU fans had all but forgotten how much fun Frog Football could be....that was until they came alive, last Saturday, to dominate the Baylor Bears.  It was different, though.  Tons of different emotions in the Carter, that day.  After 24 seasons, Gary Patterson would longer be seen on the sidelines.  He was no longer the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs. And, if that wasn't bad enough, the team didn't have their starting quarterback, no running back, no back up to the running back, no back up to the back...well, you see where we are going here.  

    To the amazement of many, but also in typical Frog Fashion, the Frogs pulled off a win. And it wasn't just a win, it was a beautiful win. While Gary may not have been on the sidelines, he was sure there in spirit.  That's the power of playing with emotion and heart.  That is what this team had been missing. But they found it, and let's hope they continue to play with the same passion and grit the rest of the season.  But for now, let's just relive Clint Foster's Fans' Reactions during TCU's win over Baylor because it sure does suck to BU.

    WATCH AND ENJOY!

    Please Like and Subscribe!

    Read More

    Created by Clint Foster

    Instagram - @theclintfoster

    Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

    Want to laugh some more? Click here. And remember, sharing is caring. Tag a West Virginia fan!

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    IMG-3947 (1)
    Football

    TCU Fans During the Baylor Game (2021)

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA on the field during the game against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium.
    Football

    Football Poll Watching: Week 10: Familiar Names Top the CFP

    5 hours ago
    Jan 1, 2011; Pasadena, CA, USA; ESPN College GameDay host Gary Fowler (left) interviews TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson (center) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after the Horned Frogs' 21-19 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2011 Rose Bowl
    Mem'ries Sweet

    Mem'ries Sweet: A Great Game’s Beauty

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17109983
    Football

    TCU Football at #10 Oklahoma State: Betting Preview

    18 hours ago
    @Nick Howard- Photo of Jamie Dixon
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Jamie Dixon Press Conference; Home Opener

    19 hours ago
    TCU at Oklahoma State in 2019
    Football

    Dear Opponent: Oklahoma State

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17106236
    Football

    Football Injury Report: Week 11

    23 hours ago
    FDvzp1bUcAkFPt3
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 169: Having Fun

    Nov 10, 2021