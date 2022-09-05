WATCH! TCU Fans During The Colorado Game

He's baaa-aaack.... Yes, Clint Foster took no time in creating his newest masterpiece about fans at the TCU @ Colorado game, Week One of College Football. In his creative way, Foster captures each team's stereotypical fan. This is all in good fun, and we hope that TCU and Colorado fans alike will get a good laugh because college football is nothing without its stereotypes. And TCU fans hope CU joins the Big 12, so they can spend long weekends in Colorado every other year.

For a full game recap, please click here. To read what fans are saying about the game, from the weather delay to the personal foul on the opening drive, click: TCU @ Colorado Live Game Day Thread

The Sonny Dykes Era has begun, and so has Season 3 of TCU Fans! Watch as TCU (and Colorado) fans weather a lightning delay and a 38-13 TCU victory. The t-hhirts in this video were provided by Homefield Apparel, the greatest supplier of vintage college sports designs on the planet! Follow Homefield on Twitter (@homefieldApparl) or Instagram (@homefieldapparel) to find the greatest shirts and sweaters you've ever seen!

