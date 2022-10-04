Skip to main content
WATCH! TCU Fans During the 2022 Oklahoma Football Game

WATCH! TCU Fans During the 2022 Oklahoma Football Game

Dismantle. Destroy. Annihilate. Stop. Disassemble. Abuse. Ravage. Cripple. Wreak havoc on. Defile. Incapacitate the OU Sooners

Dismantle. Destroy.  Annihilate. Stop. Disassemble. Abuse. Ravage. Cripple. Wreak havoc on. Defile. Incapacitate.  Those are some of the adjectives used to describe the TCU Horned Frogs playing the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend.  They didn't just beat the Sooners, they embarrassed them as they suffered back-to-back losses.  There's no doubt, after several less than par seasons and eight years of losing to Oklahoma, no one expected what took place at The Carter on Saturday.  

Clint Foster has recapped OU and TCU fan reactions during this beat-down.  Be prepared to laugh - a lot.  Soak up this win. Lord knows it's been a long time coming, and what better timing than after the Sooners have announced they are leaving for greener pastures.  Haha. Hahahahahaha. Ha.

Please Like and Subscribe!

Created by Clint Foster

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Instagram - @theclintfoster

Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

Want to laugh some more? Click here. And remember, sharing is caring. Tag a Sooner fan!

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

In This Article (2)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

USATSI_19156703_168396157_lowres
Football

TCU Football: Duggan Receives Multiple National Accolades

By Barry Lewis
logo_ntow
Football

TCU Football: Cheez-It Bowl National Team Of The Week

By Barry Lewis
TCU Emari Demercado runs the ball against Oklahoma on October 1, 2022
Football

Football Poll Watching: Week 6: Here Come The Frogs

By Barry Lewis
USATSI_19107409
Football

TCU Football Week 6 Opponent Lookahead: Kansas Jayhawks

By Brett Gibbons
Fans storm the field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium after Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11
Football

Big 12 Football Week 5: Kansas Remains Undefeated

By Barry Lewis
Volleyball Week 5
More Sports

TCU Women's Volleyball: Frogs Come Back to Beat West Virginia

By Zion Trammell
TCU Women's Soccer
More Sports

TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs take three points from Kansas State

By Ian Napetian
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Stuns Oklahoma in Beatdown Fashion, 55-24

By Derek Lytle