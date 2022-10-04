WATCH! TCU Fans During the 2022 Oklahoma Football Game

Dismantle. Destroy. Annihilate. Stop. Disassemble. Abuse. Ravage. Cripple. Wreak havoc on. Defile. Incapacitate. Those are some of the adjectives used to describe the TCU Horned Frogs playing the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. They didn't just beat the Sooners, they embarrassed them as they suffered back-to-back losses. There's no doubt, after several less than par seasons and eight years of losing to Oklahoma, no one expected what took place at The Carter on Saturday.

Clint Foster has recapped OU and TCU fan reactions during this beat-down. Be prepared to laugh - a lot. Soak up this win. Lord knows it's been a long time coming, and what better timing than after the Sooners have announced they are leaving for greener pastures. Haha. Hahahahahaha. Ha.

Please Like and Subscribe!

Created by Clint Foster

Instagram - @theclintfoster

Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

Want to laugh some more? Click here. And remember, sharing is caring. Tag a Sooner fan!

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!