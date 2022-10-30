Skip to main content
Watch! TCU Football Fans During The West Virginia Game

"Country Toads are 8-0..."   The Frogs pull off a road win to remain undefeated before the initial College Football Rankings are released.

Much like Stillwater, Morgantown is not an easy place to win.  While the Frogs have won occasionally, it hasn't been easy, and this week's game wasn't any different. The Cardiac Frogs were alive and well, and fans couldn't relax until the last minute of the game.  Frogs are 8-0 and have four ranked wins on their resume as the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings are to be released next week.  Who's In? Who's Out?  

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

