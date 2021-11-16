Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    TCU Fans During the OSU Beating, I Mean, Football Game
    Publish date:

    TCU Fans During the OSU Beating, I Mean, Football Game

    Clint Foster's funny rendition of TCU fans' reactions during the OSU football game
    Author:

    Clint Foster's funny rendition of TCU fans' reactions during the OSU football game

    Well, it was fun while it lasted. TCU fans were winners for a whole week. Now it's back to life...back to reality...TCU Football just isn't good this year. The bright side: Oklahoma State is really good, so with any luck, the Big 12 will see OSU and Baylor in the Big 12 Championship and send OU and Texas into the SEC with their tails dragging. So see, not all is lost this season.  

    Created by Clint Foster

    Football

