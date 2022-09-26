Skip to main content
WATCH: TCU Fans During the 2022 Iron Skillet Game (Feat. SMU Fans)

TCU Coach wins the Iron Skillet for the third season in a row.  The Skillet is back where it belongs, Fort Worth!

In the past two meetings between TCU and SMU, the skillet has stayed in Dallas.  Well, it's Sonny in Fort Worth now, and the skillet is back!  Sonny was on the TCU coaching staff back in 2017 when the Frogs beat SMU. SMU scooped him up as their head coach, but it wasn't long until the Frogs got their guy back, and the skillet followed!

Saturday at 11 am, was an unseasonably hot day in September. The play clock literally melted on the field, resulting in several delay of games.  It was Parent's Weekend, and the TCU Army showed up in droves! SMU was unprepared for the heat, the 80% full stadium, or losing to TCU.  The pain of losing their coach Sonny to TCU was still very raw, and the TCU fans could feel the tension. 

Watch Clint Foster recounting TCU Fans and SMU fans during the Battle for the Skillet.  There are so many little hidden gems in this skit.  Enjoy!

TCU @ SMU, 2022.  Fan reactions

TCU and SMU fans during the Battle for the Skillet

Created by Clint Foster

